Former Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters leader Jossey Buthane has been released on bail after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Friday

Buthane, who has since left the EFF and joined the ANC, was involved in a fight which broke out between the two political parties

His arrest stems from the violent clashes in Juju Valley last weekend in which several people sustained severe injuries

Former Limpopo EFF leader Jossey Buthane was released on R5,000 bail on Friday. Images: @SAPS/@Centrelife

LIMPOPO - Former Limpopo EFF leader Jossey Buthane has been released on R5,000 bail on Friday following an incident of political violence in Juju Valley, Seshego.

According to TimesLIVE, during which a man was shot. Buthane was arrested on Friday morning and faced charges of attempted murder after clashes between ANC and EFF supporters escalated.

Appearing in the Seshego magistrate's court, he was charged not only with attempted murder but also with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hluani Mashaba said the case was adjourned until June 2 for further investigations.

During the incident on Sunday, a nine-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds while the ANC and EFF were campaigning in Juju Valley, with the bullet hitting her head.

Police in Limpopo are actively monitoring identified hotspots to swiftly respond to emergencies or threats during this heightened election period.

Mzansi stunned

As the elections draw near, people in South Africa are fearing for their safety. Many were concerned about politicians' behaviour.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Tankiso Lehaohao said:

"He must rot in jail."

@Thokozani Ncongwane commented:

"He must step aside."

@Mdu Frans Mabetha shared:

"They play politics, they play with lives."

@Vic Swartz commented:

"This what South Africa has become "A lawless country""

@Lucky Malinga expressed:

"R5000 is the cost of life useless dept of bail "justice."

@Gatyeni Taka Rj Nameka shared:

"Magistrates was not supposed to give a bail to this animal who shoot kids."

17 000 cops Deployed to KwaZulu-Natal

In a related story, Briefly News reported that at least 17,000 police officers will be deployed to the province of KwaZulu-Natal as election day draws nearer.

The cops will be deployed to hotspot areas to ensure safety for the region's voters and politicians.

KwaZulu-Natal has become widely known for its political killings and hitmen culture, and these are the concerns raised by the police ministry.

