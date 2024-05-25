At least 17 000 police officers will be deployed to the province of KwaZulu-Natal as election day draws nearer

The cops will be deployed to hotspot areas to ensure safety for both the voters and politicians in the region

KwaZulu-Natal has become widely known for its political killings and hitmen culture, and these are the concerns raised by the police ministry

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at eNCA, she honed her reporting skills and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

17 000 cops will be in KwaZulu-Natal to ensure the safety of voters and politicians. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - More than 17,000 police officers will be deployed across KwaZulu-Natal for the upcoming election.

17 000 cops

According to the SABC, the security cluster has identified eThekwini Municipality as having the province's highest number of high-risk voting stations.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second-highest registered voters in South Africa, following Gauteng. With over 4,900 voting stations, the IEC is confident in its security systems for tracking ballot papers.

Security agencies will be at every voting station, with increased deployments in hotspot areas. eThekwini Metro has the majority of high-risk stations, while other districts receiving additional police deployments include Amajuba, Uthukela, and Zululand.

The provincial government reports fewer political intolerance incidents than in previous polls but is still appealing for peace. Police are currently investigating 13 cases of election-related crimes.

After months of preparation, the Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced it is fully ready for next week’s election.

Mzansi weigh in

Many South Africans are hopeful that this year's elections will run smoothly. The safety situation in KwaZulu-Natal has sparked fears among voters, but many are determined to still make their mark.

Here are some of the reactions:

@henriettefroh shared:

"If only CyrilRamaphosa would have responded to our energy crisis with the same level of commitment as he is to this,"

@GNicolaai said:

"Good to hear, but surely those soldiers are paid for anyway."

@BigDlamz asked:

"Why would they disclose the number of troops being deployed."

@phama_motsep expressed:

"Why is this costing us? If the mploys these people?"

@spunkyP81 commented:

"Intimidation disguised as "preservation of law and order."

@Solomon shared:

"What about the safety of other provinces":

@Sam sent well wishes:

"Good luck to all the cops out there."

Police Minister Cele labels KwaZulu-Natal as a key source of hitmen

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the alarming increase in contract killings in South Africa.

Cele highlighted KwaZulu-Natal as a central location for hired hitmen, noting its growing reputation.

The discussions with Izinduna in Soweto shed light on the prevalence of contract killings and the region's role in facilitating such activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News