Netizens applauded Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on his handling of the Durban taxi protest

A clip shared on social media showed the Police Commissioner warning taxi against interfering with police work

Many social media users were amazed by Mkhwanazi's direct approach and how the taxi owners and drivers respected him

Many social media users lauded KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's viral video addressing taxi owners. Images: Stock Image and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Social media users continued to praise KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his leadership style.

KZN Police Commissioner versus taxi owners

A video of the police boss addressing taxi owners in Durban went viral, and many netizens applauded his decisive approach to combating criminality.

In the SABC News clip shared by @MrCow_man, the Commissioner tells the taxi owners not to break the law or interfere with police officers who are trying to do their jobs. Mkhwanazi then asked the taxi owners and drivers if they wanted to be at war with the police, and the bosses could be heard almost in unison saying no:

The conversation occurred on 24 May 2024 as protesters, including taxi drivers, blocked several major roads in Durban, KaZulu-Natal. Briefly News reported that the reason for the protest wasn’t apparent; however, it was believed that it was a retaliation against recent police operations that impounded numerous minibuses.

South Africans applaud Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Many social media users lauded the KZN Commissioner, with some saying they’ve never seen taxi operators and owners cower and show respect as they did when talking to the Lieutenant General.

@ThisIsMduh said:

“This is the first time in my life hearing a taxi owner or a taxi driver saying ‘asilwi’ ”

@TheGeopol added:

“General Mkhwanazi is clear: if it war, let it be! Give this man the police ministry, guys; he’s clearly prepared for national deployment.”

@AsanteGraceX stated:

“General Mkwanazi doesn’t take nonsense .”

@Aubreychiibi commented:

“I’m so proud of our General, he handled himself like a true leader.”

@hlubizer pointed out:

“Mkhwanazi is a proper leader. The cowboy minister would have exacerbated this situation. Calm, collected and straight to the point.”

Julius Malema vows to end political killings in KZN

Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema said that under his party's leadership, political killings would be a thing of the past.

Malema commented while on the KwaZulu-Natal leg of his party's election campaign trail in Esikhawini.

The leader also commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his decisiveness when fighting crime.

