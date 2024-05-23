KwaZulu-Natal police are on the prowl for two men who allegedly shot and killed a four-month-old baby boy and his grandparents

The men allegedly stormed the trio's family home in Qulashe, Bulwer and accused the older woman of witchcraft

The man died at home, while the woman and baby succumbed to their gunshot injuries in the hospital

Police are searching for two men suspected of shooting and killing a four-month-old baby boy and his grandparents in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal.

Suspects kill woman accused of witchcraft

It's alleged that the pair were searching for the woman when they barged into the victim's home in the Qulashe location on 22 May 2024. According to @DasenThathiah on X, the culprits found the woman whom they accused of witchcraft. Witnesses said the woman's husband returned home while the invasion was underway. He was shot dead. The woman and baby, who also sustained gunshot wounds, were later taken to the hospital; however, they succumbed to their injuries.

Netizens dumbfounded by brutal murders

Social media users were stunned by the triple murder, with some calling for a prayer for KZN while others believed the SAPS would act decisively in apprehending the suspects.

@TieOnto said:

“Their days are numbered ️️”

@StraightupGal added:

“I remember one of the prominent figures in SA said something about KZN needing to be cleansed. This is just heartbreaking May uGogo and baby boy rest in peace.”

@MsKabzela commended:

“They're marked men...General Mkhwanazi and his team deliver ‼️”

@SAMMY50277422 advised:

“KwaZulu Natal Need a Serious Cleansing, May the Boy And Grandparents Rest in Peace...”

@Shoes112345 stated:

“Pure madness!!! In KZN Police, we believe.”

