Confusion arises in the investigation of the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Jr. Phalane as police and the NPA offer conflicting statements

While the police claim the suspects are linked to the murder based on possession of a firearm believed to be the murder weapon, the NPA noted otherwise

Amidst this discrepancy, the family expresses confidence in the investigation, and the public awaits clarity and justice

The young boy was shot dead earlier this month as he ran to greet his father outside their Soshanguve home, where hijackers were lying in wait. Image: @Ditebogo Phalane

Confusion still mounts regarding the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane's murder.

Based on two different statements from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it is still unknown whether those who were supposedly arrested for Ditebogo's murder were charged with murder.

The young boy was shot dead earlier this month as he ran to greet his father outside their Soshanguve home, where hijackers were lying in wait.

Four suspects arrested

Two of the suspects appeared in the Tshwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Another two were arrested subsequently, according to the Hawks, an elite unit of SAPS, who noted the suspects were found in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville based on intelligence received:

Hawks spokesperson Wendy Nkabi said the suspects were allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

"One of the firearms is suspected to be the weapon used in Ditebogo's murder, but this will be verified after the firearms undergo testing."

NPA suggests otherwise

In a report by SowetanLIVE contradicting this, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana asserted that the two suspects arrested were only facing charges related to the possession of guns and ammunition.

The police investigation is in its early stages, and there is currently no link to Ditebogo's murder. Authorities are waiting for a ballistic report to determine if the firearm is connected to the murder of the five-year-old.

The confusion was further compounded when it was revealed that one of the suspects, arrested for gun possession, was already out on bail for attempted murder, hijacking, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

During the court appearance, this suspect disclosed a pending case at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court, where he faces multiple serious charges, including attempted murder and robbery, with aggravating circumstances.

Family speaks out

Despite the SAPS and NPA's inconsistencies, Ditebogo’s family told SowetanLIVE they were satisfied with the progress of the investigation.

Family spokesperson Gift Makoti conveyed their confidence in the authorities.

“We are confident in the way the matter is going based on the whole investigation. Sadly, we have been asked not to share this information with the public, but rest assured, we are confident."

