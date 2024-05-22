Community members from Soshanguve marched against crime in their neighbourhoods, demanding the government take action

Their march comes weeks after Ditebogo Phalane Jr was ruthlessly murdered in Soshanguve at the hands of hijackers

The community marched from Giant Stadium and was joined by members of the African National Congress Youth League

SOSHANGUVE – Community members fed up with the scourge of crime in Soshanguve, Gauteng, took to the streets to march against violent crimes.

Soshanguve residents march

@ewnreporter tweeted a series of videos showing the community members marching from Giant Stadium on 22 May. Joined by members of the African National Congress Youth League, their march was sparked by the recent killing of Ditebogo Phalane Jr, who died at the hands of hijackers who were hijacking his father's bakkie.

The community marched to Soshanguve Police Station, singing struggle songs. McKeed Mogale, a community member and the Soshanguve Taxi Owners Association chairperson, spoke out against Soshannguve's rising crime.

"We are affected by the crime. We've been complaining about the hijackings. We are not politicians but business people, so we must protect our businesses. They killed one of our guys, and some have been shot. If they torch our cars, we won't have anything," he said.

View the tweets here:

ANCYL catches strays

South Africans were not impressed that the ANCYL was marching with community members.

LesetjaMO said:

"So, did you perhaps ask those ANC people if it ever crossed their minds that they're marching against themselves and they should bury their heads in shame?"

Lesiba Ledwaba said:

"This is a good sign that ANC will be an opposition party after 29 May. They are so good with marches that they march against themselves."

MrReliable said:

"ANCYL has no shame in gathering unemployed black youth during working hours for a march that is just part of electioneering and political expediency."

Jenny Zaidel said:

"ANC marching against itself yet again."

Mambo The Congressman said:

"Stupid election gimmick."

