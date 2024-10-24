Gayton McKenzie Defends Cyril Ramaphosa, Slams DA’s John Steenhuisen
- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie stood with President Cyril Ramaphosa when he praised Russia as South Africa's ally
- The Democratic Alliance's condemning of Ramaphosa's statements set a chain of reaction from political parties and political analysts
- McKenzie lambasted DA leader John Steenhuisen and accused him of being bitter that he was not invited to attend the BRICS Summit in Russia
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG—Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie joined the voices criticising Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen's remarks lambasting President Cyril Ramaphosa.
McKenzie rails against DA
McKenzie's words came after Ramaphosa's statements during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit in Russia on 23 October 2024 were poorly received by the Democratic Alliance. Ramaphosa said Russia has been SA's ally since the liberation struggle days.
McKenzie called Steenhuisen out for the remarks he made. Steenhuisen condemned the president's words and distanced the party from Ramaphosa's assertion that Russia was a valuable ally to South Africa. McKenzie chided Steenhuisen and said he was not speaking on behalf of the government.
South Africans grilled Steenhuisen
Netizens on Facebook roasted Steenhuisen.
Tumisang Mamabolo said:
"If John doesn't like us supporting Russia, he can move to Europe."
Brian Drury said:
"Ramaphosa had no mandate to speak for the GNU. Time he woke up."
Some roasted Gayton
Diagoras Melos said:
"And yet Gayton is always meddling in the Minister of Home Affairs' business."
Inkinsela YaseKezi Mzukulu KaMncumbatha said:
"He's all over like an evil spirit. What has he achieved in his own sports portfolio?"
Jogn Andrews said:
"Gahyton must learn when to remain silent."
Ramaphosa touched down in Russia
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa arrived in Russia on 22 October to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.
The Summit was also the first where new member states Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates attended.
