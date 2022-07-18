The passing of Yasim Jessie Duarte has inspired many to pay tribute to the late ANC deputy secretary-general

Tributes came in from opposition party leaders such as the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance

Duarte was remembered for her contributions to the fight against apartheid and her fiery personality

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in for the late Yasim Jessie Duarte following her passing in the early hours of Sunday, 17 July, after a long battle with cancer.

The late Jessie Duarte was honoured and remembered by many prominent SA politicians following her passing.

Source: Getty Images

Duarte was laid to rest on the same day in short service due to Muslim rites. The African National Congress will hold a memorial service on Thursday, 21 July.

Duarte was loved by many and tributes poured in from prominent political figures and opposition parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Former President Jacob Zuma sends condolences to Jessie Duarte's family

Former President Jacob Zuma's foundation issued a statement on Twitter on his behalf. In the short statement, the foundation stated that Zuma had a long relationship with Duarte and added that a special tribute to her life should be issued.

Msholozi also sent his condolences to her family, friends and the ANC for her passing.

GOOD party remembers her contributions to South Africa's freedom

The GOOD party, which is led by Patricia de Lille, issued a statement following Duarte's passing. The political organisation wrote that Duarte dedicated her life to fighting against the apartheid regime.

The party also stated that Durate will be remembered for the role she played in the liberation of South Africa, a commitment to a non-racial society and her dedication to women empowerment.

EFF honours Jessie Duarte following her passing

The EFF sent its condolences to Duarte's family through a statement published on Sunday morning. The party wrote that Duarte was a firm, fierce and forthright individual who fought for the liberation of South Africa.

The Red Berets also acknowledged that Duarte stood steadfast against gender inequality and patriarchy.

Bantu Holomisa remembers Duarte for her outspokenness

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa stated that Duarte had a meteoric rise to deputy secretary-general. Holomisa acknowledged that Duarte travelled across South Africa, working tirelessly to resolve the internal squabbles of the ANC.

Holomisa added that she was an outspoken individual who did not shy away from expressing her opinions.

"She walked a long road with SA, especially as a woman politician who had carved a deep notch in our body politics,” said Holomisa.

Helen Zille remembers Duarte for her fiery character

The Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille also took some time out to pay tribute to Duarte. She acknowledged Duarte's fiery character and her hard work in the ANC.

Zille added that Duarte had worked alongside the late Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu, prominent figures within the ANC. The former DA leader also acknowledged the role Duarte played in different ANC positions and in government before becoming the deputy general-secretary general.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pays his respects, video shows him visiting the home of late Jesse Duarte

Briefly News previously reported that Jesse Duarte may have been small in stature but she was definitely a leading force in the ANC- That's how President Cyril Ramaphosa described the late ANC deputy secretary general.

The politician's sudden passing sent a wave of grief across Mzansi as supporters of the ruling party bid farewell to one of the organisation's most prominent woman leaders.

In a video shared by The Presidency, Ramaphosa met with comrades outside Duarte's home. The sombre meeting was not short of a few smiles as Ramaphosa exchanged niceties with members.

