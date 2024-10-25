It was revealed that Siya Kolisi admitted to having courting Rachel while he was in a relationship with another woman

This came out after the couple announced that they were getting a divorce on social media recently

Siya revealed this in a chapter of his book Rise that he pursued Rachel by sliding into her DMs

Siya Kolisi revealed he pursued Rachel while in a relationship. Image: @siyakolisi

The story of Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce has been dragging on social media as more information on how they met and started dating has been revealed.

Siya Kolisi admits to pursuing Rachel while in relationship

Social media has been turned upside down as South African rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi have been making headlines, and more stories about their marriage keep surfacing.

Recently, an online user shared a chapter of Siya's book Rise, in which he revealed and admitted to having pursued Rachel while he was still in a relationship with another woman.

The paragraph reads:

"It was 19 May 2012…I went to Gino’s restaurant with my girlfriend at the time, some of the Waratah’s boys, and the cousin of a woman named Rachel Smith. But there was something about her which really got to me…it was the way she carried herself, the sense that there was someone special and not like other women.

"I sent her a Facebook message not long after that, and we began chatting. At first, it was just friends. I was in a relationship at the time, even though it was on and off and not particularly serious."

@ThembaRumbu posted the paragraphs on his Twitter page and captioned it:

"Idyani started dating Rachel while in a relationship."

See the post below:

