Podcaster and radio personality Sol Phenduka has reacted to Buhle Samuels' appearance in court for fraud and forgery

The former Muvhango actress got in trouble with the law following the Porsche she purchased in August 2024

This week, Buhle Samuels appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates' Court, and she shot up the trends list

Sol Phenduka had reacted to Buhle Samuels' Porsche Scandal, SA Chuckles

South African media personality Sol Phenduka never lets the hottest gossip pass him by. This time, he chimed in on Buhle Samuels' fraud scandal, and he gave his followers something to laugh about.

Sol Phenduka reacts to Buhle Samuels court saga

Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts after actress Buhle Samuels appeared in court. Samuels stands accused of fraud and forgery regarding the luxury Porsche SUV she purchased in August 2024.

In response to @MDNnewss' post, Sol shared a simple yet punchy response: "Nkosyam", which translates to "Oh, my God."

Buhle Samuels appears in court

The former Muvhango actress, Buhle Samuels, made an appearance at the Alexandra Magistrates' Court. The blog page reported that Samuels is accused of falsifying company documents and forging signatures to register the Porsche SUV under her name.

She allegedly attempted to do this without the authorisation of the company. In addition to that, she apparently wanted to change ownership of the vehicle with no payments put in place.

The police reportedly seized the vehicle pending an investigation. Buhle Samuels will appear at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on 16 May 2025.

Buhle Samuels speaks out following fraud allegations

According to Instagram gossip page Maphephandaba, Buhle Samuels said the allegations are false. She also stated that she would be pursuing legal action against individuals who spread the news.

"It is a legal matter, so I can not get into the nitty gritty currently. What I can categorically state is, the accusations are very false and legal action will be taken against anyone who endorses these falsehoods. I would prefer for you not to run with this until the matter is resolved. The truth will reveal itself in due course."

Sol Phenduka has responded to Buhle Samuels buying her Porsche fraudulently. Image: Oupa Bopape

Netizens react to Sol's post

This is how people reacted to Sol's post, with some suggesting that he and MacG will talk about her.

@badnews_dbanj replied:

"One more talking point for the podcast and chill network."

@taybay351412 stated:

"May this level of peer pressure never locate me."

@DonGeno_T said:

"It's always these beautiful ones, Phenduka, you don't know them."

Buhle Samuels gifted 2 Porcshe cars in a space of 2 years

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Buhle Samuels apparently showed off two Porsche vehicles on her social media page in 2022 and 2024.

Samuels reportedly took to Instagram, a few days after she got married to Thando Sonqishe, to show off her luxury Porsche.

Following her court appearance, South Africans took to social media this week to react to the fraud allegations, and many people emphasised the importance of living within one's means.

