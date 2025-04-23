Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels is allegedly in legal trouble over a luxury vehicle she posted in August 2024

Samuels reportedly appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates' Court in connection with the case

Netizens reacted with sarcasm and concern, with many reflecting on the illusion of wealth shown on social media

Buhle Samuels allegedly appeared in court facing fraud and forgery charges. Image: buhlesamuels

Unverified social media reports claim that actress Buhle Samuels is facing serious legal trouble. Samuels is allegedly facing fraud and forgery charges related to a luxury Porsche SUV she shared on her social media pages last August.

Buhle Samuels allegedly in court over Porsche

Buhle Samuels reportedly made her first appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court sometime this week in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation related to the purchase of a luxury Porsche SUV, as per SA Gossip Lab on TikTok.

The blog reported that the All’s Fair in Love lead actress allegedly appeared in court for falsifying company resolutions and forging signatures in order to register the vehicle under her name without the authorisation of the company. The gorgeous actress allegedly attempted to change ownership of the vehicle without making any payment.

The blog reports that the car at the centre of the controversy is reportedly the same one she allegedly previously posted on her Instagram account with the caption:

“Early birthday present. From Me to Me.”

SA Gossip Lab reports that the South African Police Service (SAPS) seized the Porsche, which is being used as an exhibit in court. Samuels is allegedly expected back in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on 16 May 2025.

Netizens weigh in on report

The unverified report left netizens at a loss for words. Several used the incident as a reminder that not everything that glitters is gold. Others doubted the authenticity of the story.

Here are some of the comments:

wavybabe highlighted:

“I sense an unhappy man somewhere. My baby daddy did this to one of his girlfriends when they broke up with him 😂 “

Haila_uplifter said:

“Things are never as they seem. Do not ever envy someone else's life.💀”

bunju_🥰 remarked:

“lol social media is a lie 😩”

Siya asked:

“It makes sense, because how did she afford that car with influencer cheques? 🥴🥴🥱No shade.”

PeezyLN laughed:

“Hahaha, this Instagram life is difficult. Imagine now having to appear in court over a car you didn’t even purchase.”

This, That and Them suggested:

“Anytime a black SA woman flashes a 'fancy' lifestyle, I just know it's not from hard work or earned money. I wonder why they are so desperate to showcase a lifestyle they KNOW they can't AFFORD.”

Zintle Ramano said:

“This is why you mustn’t post your every move, she could’ve enjoyed her fraud Porsche in peace 😞”

Netizens reacted to news Buhle Samuels allegedly appeared in court. Image: buhlesamuels

