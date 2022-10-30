Buhle Samuels stole the attention when she shared pictures of her sizzling hot Halloween costume

The Kings of Joburg star left little to the imagination, with the black and white ensemble complete with Devil horns

Social media users wished every day was Halloween so they could get to see their fav flaunting her hourglass figure in skimpy costumes

Kings of Joburg star Buhle Samuels ditched scary Halloween costumes for a hot black and white attire that got Mzansi talking.

Buhle Samuels got tongues wagging with snaps of her sizzling Halloween costume. Image: @buhlesamuels.

Source: Instagram

The talented actress flaunted her perfect curves in the stunning pics that have since gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress rocked a black and white attire. She completed the look with devilish horns and high-heeled black boots. She captioned the post:

"Just treats, no tricks."

As expected, social media users, including celebs like Thuli Phongolo, Simz Ngema, and Phindile Gwala, sprinted to Buhle Samuels' timeline to shower her with praise.

@chico.2588 commented:

"Thought it was doja cat, but the thighs gave it away."

@fanelefm said:

"I can't describe your beauty ❤️❤️❤️ U are my Beyonce, My Yummy Yummy U are beautiful and perfect. The real Angel ❤️."

@phindilegwala_official added:

"Yaaaaaaasssss."

@simzngema noted:

" yeyi!!!! Damnit!!!"

@thuliphongolo wrote:

"Grrrrrrrrrrrr!!!!"

@ilovekhanya said:

"Yhu! I want all the treats!"

@ageejay7 commented:

"Manje Ziyakhala! Okae molao!!!!!"

@fanelefm added:

"U are stylish My Gost."

