Nambitha Mpumlwana responded to reports that she shoplifted from Dis-Chem. Image: nambitham

Talented South African actress Nambitha Mpumlwana left her fans with their jaws on the floor after hogging headlines for stealing lipsticks at Dis-Chem at Ferndale Mall. The actress, who became a household name as shrewd businesswoman Mawande Memela on the popular SABC1 soapie Generations, has reacted to her arrest.

Nambitha Mpumlwana reacts after being arrested for stealing at Dis-Chem

Sunday World reports that when police were called in to arrest her, Nambitha Mpumlwana maintained that it was a misunderstanding. The store management was uncompromising and insisted she plead her innocence before the courts.

Taking to her Instagram account, Nambitha Mpumlwana indirectly addressed the incident by sharing a picture of herself with the quote:

“Sometimes you just have to let people be wrong about you.”

Fans react to Nambitha Mpumlwana's response

In the comments, the actress’ fans showed her love and comforted her. Here are some of the reactions:

Shalatichabalala said:

“This too shall pass. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

the_phoenix_prince_og replied:

“You are the living testimony of this statement. Thank you, Queen ❤️🔥”

Mercysylvanna advised:

“Yes, just let them be❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Nambitha Mpumlwana's shoplifting case postponed

Mpumlwana ended up in handcuffs after the management of Dis-Chem at Ferndale Mall called Randburg police about an actress who was caught shoplifting lipstick worth a meagre R160. Nambitha Mpumlwana was taken to Randburg Police Station and released on R1,000 bail after being charged with shoplifting.

She made her initial court appearance on Thursday 20 March facing shoplifting charges. She was not asked to plead when she appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Nambitha Mpumlwana's shoplifting case was postponed to May. Image: nambitham

Nambitha is expected back in court on 2 May where she is expected to tender a plea.

When contacted by Sunday World, Mpumlwana confirmed she was arrested for shoplifting but maintained it was a misunderstanding.

“It was just a misunderstanding,” she told the publication.

Maggie Benedict's shoplifting scandal

Nambitha Mpumlwana's arrest adds her name to the list of former Generations cast members who have had a brush with the law.

Maggie Benedict, a former Generations actress, made headlines when she was arrested for allegedly stealing Panado worth R17.90.

The actress was acquitted of theft charges in 2015. She has since remained low-key and barely has any social media presence. Maggie Benedict, who turned 40 in 2021, has a successful acting career internationally. Maggie appeared in The Good Doctor, Random Acts of Flyness and more.

Skeem Saam actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha arrested for drunk driving

Nambitha Mpumlwana isn't the only small-screen talent who has recently had a brush with the law.

Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha, known for portraying Meneer Manaka on the popular SABC1 show, was arrested for drunk driving.

He was arrested at a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) roadblock between Barry Hertzog Avenue and Napier Road in Parktown.

