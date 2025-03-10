Actor and radio personality, Skhumbuzo Mbatha, was apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol in Johannesburg

Mbatha spent the night inside the cells at the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Parkwood police station

He is expected to make his first court appearance to answer to charges related to driving under the influence

Skhumbuzo Mbatha spent a night behind bars after being arrested for drunk driving.

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha, known for portraying Meneer Manaka on the popular SABC1 show, had a rough weekend behind bars after being arrested for drunk driving. This is not his first brush with the law, having been wrongfully arrested after giving a mysterious woman a lift home in 2020.

'Skeem Saam' actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha arrested for drunk driving

The Thobela FM presenter was arrested on Saturday, 8 March, at around 8:30 pm, after a night out. He was arrested at a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) roadblock between Barry Hertzog Avenue and Napier Road in Parktown.

After JMPD officers had stopped Mbatha, they were greeted by a strong stench of alcohol coming from his white Nissan Navara. Skhumbuzo Mbatha consented to have a breathalyser test, which confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, having exceeded the 0.51 mg/l legal limit. The officers then proceeded to draw a blood sample, which is standard procedure.

After conducting the necessary tests, JMPD officers handed Skhumbuzo Mbatha to the South African Police Service at Parkwood police station. He was booked and charged with drunk driving.

Mbatha expected in court after being released on R1 500 bail

Fortunately, Mbatha didn’t endure a prolonged stay behind bars and was released on Sunday morning on R1 500 bail. The Ntshirogele co-presenter is expected to make his initial court appearance at an undisclosed date this week.

'Skeem Saam' Actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha is expected in court to answer to drunk driving charges.

Source: Instagram

Zimoja’s attempts to contact Skhumbuzo Mbatha for a comment on his arrest for driving under the influence were unsuccessful, as his phone went unanswered. He also purportedly ignored the publication’s WhatsApp messages.

When contacted for comment, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi could neither deny nor confirm Mbatha’s arrest. She told the publication that she didn’t have access to the SAPS system.

Skumbuzo Mbatha allegedly scammed by close friend

Meanwhile, Skhumbuzo Mbatha was previously scammed out of R15K by someone he considered a close friend.

In a mining deal gone wrong, Mbatha was lured by Buti Mthembu on the promise of a lucrative payout for his R15K investment.

In 2021, Mthembu allegedly approached Mbatha and asked to borrow money to secure a mining deal in Ghana.

Buti Mthembu lured Skhumbuzo with the promise of a huge payout once the money was cleared.

The Skeem Saam actor loaned his friend close to R15K before it soon dawned on him that the alleged deal was a sham. Skhumbuzo confronted his friend and asked for his money back. Mthembu managed to pay an undisclosed portion of the money and promised to settle the balance later.

Gogo Maweni arrested over 2019 assault case

In other news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Gogo Maweni was arrested over a 2019 assault case.

The famous sangoma made her first court appearance on 20 January 2025 and is expected back in court on 16 March for trial.

