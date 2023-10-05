TV and radio personality Skhumbuzo Mbatha has been scammed

The actor, known for his role as Meneer Manaka on Skeem Saam , was defrauded by a close friend by the name of Buti Mthembu

Mbatha is seeking revenge and for Mthumbu to pay him his hard-earned money back

Skhumbuzo Mbatha fell victim to a scam by someone he considered a close friend. The actor, who portrays the role of Meneer Manaka in the popular soapie, Skeem Saam, was scammed out of R15K by Buti Mthembu, who promised Mbatha a share in a lucrative mining deal.

Now a distressed Mbatha, who had been wrongfully arrested, is seeking revenge, saying Mthumbu will pay for his dodgy behaviour.

Skhumbuzo Mbatha seeks revenge for scam

Skeem Saam actor Skhumbuzo Mbatha, known for his role in the popular soapie as Meneer Manaka, is seeking revenge and justice for being scammed.

Talking to ZiMoja, the Thobela FM radio personality revealed that his former friend, Buti Mthembu, had run away with R15K and evaded confrontation about when he would be paying him back.

It's alleged that Mthembu is a known fraudster who operates in the North West province and has a long line of victims. Now, after years of running after Mthembu, Skhumbuzo says he wants revenge:

"I am tired of running after him for my money, all I want is for him to pay."

He went on, saying he's seeking revenge for what Mthembu put him through:

`'He ruined my life, I can ruin his too."

Mbatha attracts Skhumbuzo with a big payout

It's alleged that two years ago, Buti Mbatha approached his friend Skhumbuzo about needing money to secure a mining deal in Ghana. Mbatha promised to give Skhumbuzo a handsome payout once the money was cleared.

Enticed by the promise of shared profits, Skhumbuzo lent his close friend R15K to secure the alleged government mining deal. Soon enough, the actor realised that the deal was nothing more than a sham.

It's revealed that Skhumbuzo had approached Mbatha about paying back his money, even threatening to expose him. The fraudster then paid a portion of the amount and promised to settle the remainder.

This was a year ago and Skhumbuzo has still not touched his hard-earned money.

Mzansi celebs fall victim to scam

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed the large number of local celebrities who had been scammed in 2022, including socialites Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn Mkhize.

Scammers have become very cunning and have now advanced their techniques and moved from swindling regular individuals to celebrities with the hopes of securing big bags.

Thuli Phongolo recently revealed that her booking phone number was hacked and urged promoters not to communicate or pay anyone until the matter is resolved.

