Thuli Phongolo recently encountered issues with her bookings system and took steps to avoid problems

The actress and DJ had her bookings phone number hacked, making it hard for her team to communicate about any gigs directly

Thuli alerted events organisers and promoters not to make show reservations via the number until it has been sorted out

Thuli Phongolo says she won't be booking shows after her phone number got hacked. Images: thuliphongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has revealed that she will not be accepting show bookings until further notice. This comes after she had her bookings phone number hacked. Thuli was quick to act and caution promoters to not book or pay through the number as her team currently has no control over it.

Thuli P's warning to promoters

In an Instagram post, Thuli P revealed that her bookings phone number had been hacked and that she wouldn't be accepting shows until further notice.

"My bookings phone number has been hacked. Please do not send any money to anyone nor proceed with any booking."

It's unknown whether any false bookings have already been made but Thuli appears to have been quick to stop the hackers.

Followers sympathised with the DJ, as until the issue is resolved, Thuli P will have a hard time getting gigs.

victor_sebitsiwa said:

"Baby girl has to fight for a place in Heaven every day because of y'all."

zanilprecious_zondo responded:

"Askies nana."

bonganimkhwanazi said:

"Sorry Thuli."

aneliswa_nyawo commented:

"This hacking thing is now annoying."

Thuli P "di molti talented"

Though she may have to take a break from DJ'ing, that doesn't mean Thuli's purse will run dry.

Thuli P is a Jack of all trades and seems to have a knack for just about anything she tries out. Thuli took on DJing and modelling after starting her career as an actress and is slaying in each industry.

She recently collaborated with Levi Strauss on their Celebrate Your Curves campaign where she got to flaunt her gorgeous figure and her followers are loving it.

Artists falling victim to online scammers

Sadly, Thuli is not the only celeb having problems with hackers. Briefly News reported Mlindo the Vocalist's caution to fans and promoters about a similar issue he faced.

In a recent discovery, DJ Tira also uncovered an imposter who tried to make away with vulnerable fans' money.

