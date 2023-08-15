An imposter gave people a good laugh when he posed as DJ Tira and demanded money from a Facebook user

The award-winning DJ posted the screenshot from a man saying he is Maboya Berings and is a celebrity, so he should be respected

The imposter's demands dumbfounded Tira as he also claimed that he was mugged

The internet never ceases to amaze people. An imposter posing as DJ Tira inboxed an unsuspecting peep and claimed DJ Tira's identity.

DJ Tira exposes an imposter online

The Bearings Cider owner shared a screenshot of a Facebook account named Tira Bearings.

The person inboxed a random persona and asked to be respected because they are a celebrity. The person also asked for R1000 after claiming that they were mugged.

DJ Tira said he was speechless but laughed it off.

Netizens poke fun at DJ Tira and ask to join Maboya Berings

In his comments section, netizens laughed at the poor attempt to steal Tira's identity and scam people.

@Sibuzakes said:

"Fok I’m leaving South Africans hayi."

@MyNameIsNanah said:

"I was gonna mess with them & ask that they prove it's really Tira."

@TsepoThibankhoe said:

"Another day another scammer chiki chiki chaa."

DJ Tira gears up to release Malume Way

On a more serious note, DJ Tira is gearing up to release his highly anticipated album Malume Way.

He had announced the release date for the album, 24 August and had previously stated his intentions of featuring many more African artists.

He told Daily Sun he would love to work with more African artists.

"I am super excited about this song and happy that many people are enjoying it. Tocheka is the song that will be on my next project, and it is something I've been planning to do work with African stars on this one."

DJ Tira launches his new exclusive content portal, DJ Tira World

In previous Briefly News, DJ Tira launched his exclusive content portal, DJ Tira World.

Tira had announced that the platform is only exclusively available on Vodacom for now and aims to be a personal experience for fans.

Subscribers will pay a small subscription fee to listen to his newly released songs and watch behind-the-scenes footage of his performances.

