A woman on TikTok was on a Chinese TV show, and her fluent Mandarin went viral on her social media

The TiTokker who went viral for nailing a foreign language is MOE, who is an up and coming R&B singer

The South Africans were fascinated when MOE readily made a flawless switch between Chinese and a South African language

A singer, MOE, was on a Chinese TV show. The lady who also makes music left people fascinated when she spoke Chinese.

A Tswana woman spoke Mandarin without a hitch while on a Chinese TC show. Image: moeismusic

Source: TikTok

The video of the TikTok creator taking on Chinese received thousands of likes. Many people commented what they thought after hearing her mix Chinese and seTswana.

South African woman's Chinese amazes others

@moeismusic appeared on TV in China and was on a show where she had to choose something. While speaking Chinese, MOE started singing the Setswana version of Eenie meenie miney mo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

South African impressed by flawless code-switching

Many peeps thought the Chinese speaker was impressive. Read what TikTok users had to say below:

sandz_khayo said:

"I thought you were speaking Mandarin throughout until I listened for the 4th time."

@bongitau_ wrote:

"I am so proud of being South African right now."

ajay added:

"It’s the fact that you’re fluent in Mandarin."

It's Mbali commenteD:

"I was not expecting tha. Super proud of you Moe."

OLA remarked:

"Sounds like the same language."

Tshidiso Moremong gushed:

"That code switch, girl, one could swear that you didn't code switch."

People love to see others speak foreign languages

The people who try to speak languages different from their own off and go viral. Many netizens were impressed by non-native Isizulu speakers.

"No way they pay that much": Teacher trends for R100K salary and bad English

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher from South Africa relocated to China to teach English. The woman shared a funny post about how she feels when she leads the language.

TikTok user @phumzile_gamede is trending on social media after she uploaded a video of a famous sound used by the app. The woman played the recording of a woman attempting to say the word "rhinoceros."

While the teacher's curvy physique and high salary may have garnered attention, netizens were interested in how she got the job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News