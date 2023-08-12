A young woman grinding hard at her Medical Biosciences PhD gave TikTokkers a sneak into her life

The Venda lady's commitment to becoming a doctor resonated with thousands of netizens who felt represented

An outpour of love flooded the comments section as people were motivated to chase their dreams with dedication

A scientist posted a video testing samples. Image: @ndi_uk

A Venda woman currently pursuing her PhD in Medical Biosciences recently shared a glimpse of her working hard towards becoming a doctor on social media.

Woman's pursuit of a medical PhD

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ndi_uk, she showed her daily routine, including moments of her wearing a lab coat while conducting sample testing.

The video quickly caught the attention of many netizens. It garnered praise for the young black woman's determination to pursue her dream in the field of medicine.

TikTok video shows black scholar's drive

Her inspirational content resonated with people who were genuinely impressed by her commitment and hard work.

The video highlighted her efforts and served as a source of encouragement for others aspiring to excel in their chosen paths.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by scholar in a lab coat

@user8188070377684 posted

"My fellow Venda are applying pressure."

@salinahvee7 mentioned:

"Watching this as a Venda girl. I'm proud of you."

@givennyiko stated:

"Hey, I'm 41 years old Tsonga man. I'm a Neurosurgeon in Polokwane. So proud of you my dear."

@mphosiebane commented:

"Yes, that's what Venda people are known for that."

@elephundulu shared:

"I am an academic dropout and did not have PHD at your age. The last time I was studying was in 2004. Inspired to go back and complete what I started."

@kanayothebillionaire asked:

"What course did you do for undergrad?"

@katlego1 mentioned:

"Wow. this is inspiring. I'm doing Medical Bioscience too (2nd year) in the extended program."

@shonisani added:

"Represent us girl.❤️"

