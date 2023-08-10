Former football standout Koleka Makanda, originally from Eastern Cape, is on a journey to completing her PhD with a focus on water resource protection

Supported by the Department of Water and Sanitation's bursary, Makanda's journey from the sports field to academia showcases resilience and ambition

As South Africa celebrates Women's Month alongside global sporting events, Makanda's story is a testament to empowerment and breaking barriers

Former football player Koleka Maranda gets a bursary from the Department of Water and Sanitation. Images Pictures Supplied/Getty Images.

During Women's Month, coinciding with the FIFA Women's World Cup and Netball World Cup, former football star Koleka Makanda is forging an inspirational journey.

Former female footballer pursuing PhD in Water Resource Protection

Pursuing a PhD in Environmental and Water Sciences, specialising in Water Resource Protection, Makanda is a testament to perseverance. Hailing from Buffalo Nek, Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, the 38-year-old is nearing the end of her studies at the University of the Western Cape. With backing from the Department of Water and Sanitation bursary, Makanda remains resolute in her ambitions, demonstrating that financial hurdles can't quell determination.

In a statement released by the Department of Water and Sanitation on Thursday, Makanda, a rising academic, acknowledges the journey's challenges and the role of the bursary.

She says:

"Studying takes discipline, commitment, and money which I did not have until I became aware of the bursary program,"

Despite her academic path, Makanda's heart remains in football.

"Football is my absolute love!" she beams. Her sports background, including international tournaments, has fortified her spirit and commitment."

Currently a Production Scientist at the Department, Makanda has published research papers on water resource protection, policy implementation, and sustainable management.

Her belief in young potential, particularly women, echoes her advice:

"Dream big, work hard, and education is your key."

While Makanda's journey shines as a beacon of determination, the Department has invited young minds to apply for bursaries which will be open until the end of November.

