The University of Cape Town celebrates accomplished women with PhDs in a heartwarming TikTok video

The touching tribute highlights their dedication and contributions to academia, inspiring future generations of female scholars

Netizens from across the country were impressed and praised all the women for their achievements

Young woman celebrates ladies qualified with their PhDs. Images: @our_academic_journeyza/TikTok.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has a number of accomplished female scholars who obtained their PhD degrees.

Women with PhDs showcased in heartwarming TikTok video

TikTok user @Our_academic_journeyza created a video of women who graduated celebrating the achievements of women with PhDs, the post highlights their dedication and contributions to academia. The snapshots of the inspiring women, each holding their doctoral degrees with pride.

These exceptional scholars have not only succeeded in their own areas of expertise but also broken barriers and become role models for aspiring academics. Celebrating the achievements of women with PhDs, the video highlights their dedication and contributions to academia.

Watch the video:

Mzansi impressed with lady's with PhD's

All of the ladies graduated from the University of Cape Town's and the post aims to celebrate their achievements of these talented women. People celebrate the power of education, gender equality, and the importance of recognising women's accomplishments in academia.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@user347 said:

"Which university is this?"

@Lefatshe Moagi commented:

"I'm so inspired I'm submitting my PhD thesis this November."

@cynthialornaz said:

"You inspire me!"

@sinesiphoaphelele_mekuto commented:

"Congratulations Dr."

@sijabulilesithole said:

"How l wish was in your level."

@samze said:

"You inspire me!"

@samze commented:

"Congratulations to all you doctors."

