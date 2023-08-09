Nomalanga Mahlangu is a young artist, architect and academic from Moloto, Mpumalanga, who holds a master's degree in architecture

Nomalanga broke through barriers and succeeded, leaving a mark beyond blueprints in a male-dominated industry

Mahlangu became an architect and lecturer at the University of Johannesburg before the age of 30

She was interviewed as part of Briefly News' Women of Wonder - Building the Future project for her work in empowering women in construction

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

In an industry focused on building, many women in construction ironically need to knock down walls of prejudice and shatter glass ceilings to succeed.

Briefly News shares the story of one of these powerhouse women: pioneering architect Nomalanga Mahlangu, who, despite facing the odds as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, has emerged triumphant, leaving a mark that transcends blueprints and buildings.

Nomalanga Mahlangu is an artist, architect and academic. She holds a master's in architecture from the University of Johannesburg and a bachelor's in architectural studies from Wits. Photo: Supplied

Source: UGC

Mahlangu's passion sparked by the construction of the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadiums

A 2007 newspaper article about the construction marvels of the 2010 FIFA World Cup stadiums in South Africa ignited a passion for a then 13-year-old Nomalanga Mahlangu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mahlangu desired to bring her artistic creations to life, not realising the monumental path she was embarking upon. After almost 16 years of growth, setbacks and triumphs, she stands tall as a professional architect and lecturer at the University of Johannesburg.

Mahlangu can be proud of her achievements, but the road to success was challenging. She told Briefly News:

“As a woman in the male-dominated construction industry, I encountered obstacles, from educational institutions to professional practice. Overcoming these challenges required me to step out of my comfort zone, engage in difficult conversations and embrace uncomfortable situations. Even today, I continue to grow and learn in this regard.”

Nomalanga Mahlangu's blueprint for empowering other black women in construction

As a minority in her field, Mahlangu envisions a world where aspiring architects don't just break barriers; they demolish misconceptions and create a world where stereotypes about women's expertise or assertiveness dissolve in the face of their accomplishments.

Mahlangu is using her success and position in the industry to help other young black women break through the glass ceiling.

“In academia, where I am currently involved, I make sure to share my experiences with aspiring female architects. Whenever I sense that they are being overshadowed by their male counterparts or facing their own insecurities, I swiftly intervene.

"It is crucial for me as a young academic to create a different and empowering environment, understanding the significant impact it can have on their growth and success in the studio and office.”

The inspiring architect believes changes need to begin in educational institutions and curricula to promote gender diversity and encourage more women to join and excel in construction.

She explained:

“When I completed my undergraduate studies, I honestly did not feel empowered as a woman or like I could get out there and make a difference. I think how and what architecture is taught (and from whose perspective) can have such a big impact on various people.

"When the curriculum itself doesn’t enforce or show diversity/alternative ways of thinking and creating architecture then how can we expect it to be different in the working environment?”

Women bring a unique and fresh perspective to the construction industry

Mahlangu's journey has revealed that her gender isn't a limitation; it's a lens that enriches her problem-solving and teamwork skills.

The University of Johannesburg lecturer fosters communication, encourages collaboration, and champions inclusion. She's taken it upon herself to empower young architects from marginalised communities, showing them the power they hold in reshaping societies through their designs.

Mahlangu added many students who embark on their academic journey have no idea of the power, politics and impact that architecture can have on society.

“For me, transformation lies in enlightening these students about the historical design decisions that perpetuate marginalisation. An example is the deliberate placement of public transportation (taxi ranks) at shopping centres or malls, tucked away at the furthest point or hidden on the periphery.

"Making them aware of these design choices and their consequences is crucial. Empowering them with this knowledge allows them to take on the responsibility of challenging and preventing such exclusions from continuing.“

Nomalanga Mahlangu is inspired by Mariam Kamara

In celebrating Women's Month, she draws inspiration from a visionary who walked a similar path – Mariam Kamara. Through her firm, atelier masomi, Mariam designs culturally, historically and climatically relevant solutions for the developing world.

Mahlangu credited Kamara for shaping her understanding of what is possible in the African context.

Mahlangu uses blueprint of her success to empower other women

Mahlangu wants other young black women to believe wholeheartedly in their ideas, embrace their roots and let their unique perspectives shine. She's now a beacon of hope and an inspiration to others who dream of following in her footsteps.

“As a woman in construction, I see my role in fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce as both a responsibility and an opportunity. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful that I can make an impact from a very foundational level in their careers.

"By being a visible and successful presence in the industry, I can serve as a role model and mentor for aspiring female architects. Through my work, teaching, and my advocacy, I hope to encourage more women to pursue careers in this field, highlighting the value they bring and the positive impact they can have.”

Rural girl to architect powerhouse: Kgaugelo Lekalakala transforms construction

Briefly News earlier reported on another powerhouse in the construction industry as part of our Women of Wonder - Building the Future project. Kgaugelo Lekalakala hails from a rural background and witnessed firsthand the underdevelopment of the infrastructure. It inspired her to make a change.

The limitations on black spaces were not the only thing that motivated Lekalakala to venture into construction. She decided to challenge the gender norms embedded in the male-dominated construction industry.

Lekalakala's position now enables her to help other young black women. She said:

“It was almost a need for me to persue architecture and become an archcitect.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News