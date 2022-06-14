Before becoming ‘Mr Fix It’, Fikile Mbalula dubbed himself ‘Mr Fearfokkol’. But, that’s simply not true because there’s one person every man fears - his wife! That’s a joke y’all, but Mr Razzmatazz definitely listens to his better half and she doesn’t let him get away with anything.

The Minister of Transport previously said his royal missus keeps him on the straight and narrow, even when he feels like quitting. Nozuko Mbalula seems to be the only one her husband listens to, and although she keeps a rather low profile, the minister has given SA a glimpse into his married life on several occasions.

Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko, have been married for over two decades. She reportedly knows how to handle the firecracker politician. Photo credit: @FikileMbalula / Twitter.

Briefly News took a look at their relationship and the queen who has tamed Mbaweezy.

Fikile Mbalula pulls out all the stops to give his royal bae a traditional wedding fit for a princess

There is not a lot of information about how the couple met. However, in an interview with Umhlobo Wenene FM, Fikile Mbalula revealed his wife is of royal blood. Mbaks shared a bit of insight into their traditional wedding, adding that he wanted it perfect.

TimesLIVE reported the minister said:

“The traditional wedding was difficult because Nozuko is a princess. It was quite a challenge … there are certain extraordinary things that need to be done when marrying someone from royalty‚ but it was nice because at the end I learnt a lot.”

On 30 April, Mbalula and Nozuko reportedly celebrated 18 years of marriage. According to Opera News, the minister and his royal wife tied the knot on 30 April 2004.

However, Briefly News reported in 2018 that Mbalula took to his social media account to celebrate his wedding anniversary on 2 May. The minister has since deleted the tweet - maybe he got the date wrong or it was different wedding anniversaries (traditional and white wedding). For his sake, we hope it was the latter.

The couple have three children together. In 2020, the minister shared this photo of his family:

Miss Independent, that’s why he likes her

In the same interview with Umhlobo Wenene FM, Mbalula said he wasn’t a man who believes a woman’s place is in the kitchen. The minister added that didn’t mean he shunned his duties as head of the household, but he liked that his wife didn’t let anyone walk all over her - not even him.

He was quoted saying:

“I loved that my wife was genuinely interested in me and she also had the agency to tell me when she wasn’t interested anymore. She could speak her mind and tell me when I was getting things wrong. When I observed those traits in her‚ I realised that she was someone who loved sincerely.

“I had never experienced this before and I appreciated it … because I was with somebody who is honest and can take me on.”

Nozuko is not only independent and strong-willed, but she also doesn’t hesitate to set her husband straight. Mbalula said that while he was police minister he thought about quitting a couple of times. However, it was his wife’s tough love that got him through all the struggles.

Nozuko basically told Mbalula to put his big boy pants on and do his job. He said Nozuko told him to stand up for himself because it was never going to be easy. She then added that if he thought it would be a walk in the park, he should never have accepted the position in the first place.

Nozuko reportedly said to her hubby:

“Hhayi bo‚ you shouldn’t have bothered President Zuma like this. You should have just told him you were defeated.’

Nozuko Mbalula stuck with her husband, even after a cheating scandal

Fikile Mbalula admitted to not being a good hubby all the time, TimesLIVE reported.

The Minister of Transport revealed he and Nozuko faced many challenges together, but none were her fault.

“I am the partner who’s troublesome. My wife has never created problems‚ not once,” he said.

And, he wasn’t lying. Fikile Mbalula was caught in a series of cheating scandals. In 2011, Mbalula owned up to having an extramarital affair with a then-27-year-old woman who claimed he impregnated her. However, Mbalula first denied the stories and then claimed the woman was trying to extort money from him.

According to a report by IOL at the time, Mbalula 'fessed up after failing to get a court to stop the story from being published. The affair reportedly turned ugly after the woman wanted R40 000 on top of the R10 000 Mbalula already gave her to allegedly terminate a pregnancy and cover medical costs.

Mbalula apologised to the government and his family for the pain the scandal caused. His wifey decided to stick by his side throughout the entire ordeal, and it led Mbalula to believe that nothing could ever break their marriage.

He said: “I don’t see life’s challenges ever separating us.”

Partners in love and crime? Nozuko Mbalula gets dragged into tender scandal

In 2017, Nozuko was accused of benefitting from a tender that was meant to build RDP homes.

The normally private wife of Fikile Mbalula had to publicly deny the accusations against her and IOL reported she sought legal advice to clear her name.

The publication quoted her saying:

“I’m not a media person, but now I’ve got to go against my own principle to denounce the lies being said about me. Why am I being used as the face of a fraudulent scheme that has got nothing to do with me?”

The Sunday Times reported Nozuko and the wife of Hlaudi Motsoeneng got millions out of a R1 billion tender fraud. At the time, MEC Sisi Ntombela's department sued 106 contractors, including a company where Nozuko and Hlaudi’s wife, were listed as trustees.

Mbalula threw his weight behind his wife, assuring South Africans of his confidence that Nozuko would never be part of such a scheme. Nozuko was never found guilty of any crime.

A love that stands the test of time

Mbalula might have put his wifey through a lot, but it seems she is taking their vows seriously. Having gone through a cheating scandal and corruption allegations, it doesn’t seem that there is anything that could rock their relationship. At least we now know there is someone out there who has Fikile Mbalula watching his step.

