A video of WWE wrestling star, John Cena surprising a boy and his mom has touched many netizens online

Cena visited the family who was forced to flee their home country after their home in Mariupol was destroyed

The visit sought to encourage the boy, Misha to continue his journey across Europe to safety

American actor and WWE wrestling star, John Cena made a Ukrainian boy’s dream of meeting him come true during a challenging time after his and his mom’s lives had been turned upside down.

A video shared by WWE on YouTube revealed that Misha and his mom Liana, escaped Ukraine after their home in Mariupol was destroyed.

John Cena met one of his biggest fans, a disabled Ukrainian teen. Image: WWE/YouTube

To encourage Misha to continue his journey across Europe to safety, Liana told Misha they were on their way to find John Cena.

On Saturday, June 5th outside Amsterdam, Misha was able to meet his hero, John Cena.

The famous wrestler said that Misha and Liana’s story touched him and that he heard about it when he was off work and was an hour away from where they were currently staying. It was a no-brainer for him to take the opportunity to meet them.

John Cena spent the afternoon building blocks and eating cake with Misha. He also gave the boy his T-shirt and cap with his personal favourite words: ‘Never give up’.

“Misha’s ability to embrace persistence is extraordinary. Those words never ‘never give up’ are very powerful and Misha and his mom are two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy even in the toughest of times,” said a moved Cena.

Netizens were left inspired by the emotional video:

Codeman 365 replied:

“He never ceases to amaze me the fact that he took his time out of his busy schedule to put that aside and said I’m going to meet this kid says a lot about that man he is a wonderful human being and I try every day to be a piece of a human he is.”

BT Sport reacted:

“There will never be another John Cena.”

Buzzkill wrote:

“Heartwarming! Can't imagine what Misha and his mom must have gone through. What a torture it must have been for someone with special needs to cross three countries and leave their common environment.”

