One Twitter user recently discovered a John Cena lookalike and took to social media to share it on the bird app

The image shows a dark-skinned African gent looking quite buff and hunky as he smiles for the camera

The tweet has gone viral with over 112.8K likes and many comments from amused and charmed netizens

An image of a handsome John Cena lookalike has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving several netizens awestruck.

Netizens couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted John Cena's long lost African twin. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for JCPenney, @tmlyin/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The image was shared by Twitter user @tmlyin and shows a dark-skinned gent looking quite buff and hunky as he smiles for the camera. The resemblance to the WWE American professional wrestler is striking.

Social media users couldn’t help but make witty comments on the post making reference to Cena’s popular slogan, “You can’t see me”. Serval others admiring the African man’s good looks in the comments.

@gerald_Chizu said:

“It goes both ways too, John Cena is the white version.”

@dannyElla002 replied:

“Who are you talking about? Can’t see nun.”

@mrsroseofsharon wrote:

“He's much better looking than John Cena... Much much much so and much sexier.”

@M_Adil9 commented:

“We CAN see him now.”

@sebspole11 responded:

“This man is so hot wtf.”

@rantunes9 replied:

“How do you know that John Cena is black if you can't see him???”

@ykcir_6 said:

“Where he at? All I see is a picture of a red & yellow building.”

Vin Dthat iesel lookalike has South Africans howling

In another story, Briefly News reported Mzansi online users have discovered American actor Vin Diesel's lookalike and the responses are hilarious.

Images of the unnamed man were shared on Facebook by Cinema Paradise and the resemblance is hard to miss. The man referred to as “Vin Petrol” in the post’s caption even rocks similar poses to the Fast & Furious star.

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor and producer. He is reportedly one of the world's highest-grossing actors, he is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Saffas did not miss out on the opportunity to share their sarcastic and witty comments under the post.

Source: Briefly News