Vin Diesel Lookalike Has South Africans Howling: “Vin Petrol”

South African online users had a good laugh after discovering American actor’s look-a-like Vin Diesel

The man’s photos were posted on Facebook recently by Cinema Paradise and the resemblance is striking

Saffas have responded to the post with mockery and sarcasm at the Fast & Furious doppelganger

Mzansi online users have discovered American actor’s look-a-like Vin Diesel and the responses are hilarious.

Images of the unnamed man were shared on Facebook by Cinema Paradise and the resemblance is hard to miss. The man referred to as “Vin Petrol” on the post’s caption, even rocks similar poses to the Fast & Furious star.

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor and producer. He is reportedly one of the world's highest-grossing actors, he is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Saffas did not miss out on the opportunity to share their sarcastic and witty comments on the post.

Peter Kaye said:

“Vin Cupcake.”

Lorna-Joan Bates commented:

“I think Vin Chippy Oil is more fitting.”

Jordan Lowry reacted:

“When “food” is just as important as “family”.”

Gavin Brady wrote:

“Takes his life one-quarter pounder at a time.”

Caitlin Sidwell said:

“Stacey the bald and the serious.”

Khaleel Parker replied:

This is not even vin petrol. He's more like a vin number.

Patrice Kalunga commented:

“Chinese hit again now there is vin made in China.”

Bindi Eitzen shared:

“LAST AND LURIOUS. Urban Dictionary. Lurious: Lurious is a person that always begs for mercy. He likes piss and poo. He also spilled milk on his pants once.”

