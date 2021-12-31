More Beef: The Rock Blasts Actor Vin Diesel, Calls Him Manipulative

Vin Diesel took to social media to urge The Rock to join him in finishing the final Fast and Furious movie

The Rock accused Vin of being manipulative with his post as he had earlier told him privately and directly that he will never return

The Rock and Diesel had past beef with each other while filming The Fate of The Furious movie in 2016

Actor Dwayne Johnson alias The Rock has confirmed his longtime beef with fellow actor Vin Diesel is still on.

Manipulative Vin

The Rock recently called out Vin Diesel and vehemently insisted the latter carries a manipulative personality.

Rock's reaction was sparked by a social media post that had previously been made by Vin Diesel.

According to TMZ, Vin Diesel, who is the main star and producer of the Fast and Furious franchise, took to Instagram in November to publicly ask The Rock to call for the return for the final film.

The Rock doubled down on not returning to the Fast and Furious franchise and commented on Vin Diesel’s latest public plea for him to return during an interview with CNN.

During the interview, Rock made it clear he had told Vin he will not return but the latter manipulated him with his recent post.

Keep off families

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.

Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast and Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.” The Rock said.

