A video of a silver high-performance truck struggling to get out of very deep water has gone viral online

The 29-second video was posted on SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page and has received scores of likes and reactions

Peeps online were gobsmacked to see the bakkie drive out of the river and questioned how it go there in the first place

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Viral video of bakkie in river has tongues wagging. Image: SA Long-distance Truckers/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africans are in disbelief after a 29-second video of a bakkie struggling to get out of deep water went viral on Facebook.

The SA Long-distance Truckers shared the video on their page and Saffas can’t figure out the bakkie got into the river in the first place

Since being uploaded the post received 607 likes, 217 comments, and 54k views.

The group captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“These Toyota guys… Can anyone tell me which country is that registration from?”

Mbishi Garçon Flexy Hênôôcq said:

“This is toyota waterproof.”

Sello Mashilu said:

“Hijacked in SA drove through Limpopo river to Zimbabwe.”

Peter du Bruyn reacted:

“Testing the snorkel.”

Hardlife Masikinya reacted:

“Mozambique l think.”

Avesh Balkissoon said:

“As long as the Airpipe is out of the water it will go!”

Roger MC reacted:

“It happen in Australia. That's what they do with bakkie especially Toyota.”

Semakaleng Boya reacted:

“The bakkie is tough for sure but what’s de reason behind this.”

Kobus Conradie added:

“And then you buy it 2nd-hand with water in the diffs, gearbox, and transfer case... one carefully owner, never been rallied...”

Lynn Allwright added:

“I long for a bakkie. I want that one, if they don't!”

Shepherd Mvula reacted:

“That Ranger Rover guy from Richards bay should see the video on what big boss Toyota does when it comes to business.”

Yoh! Bakkie driver “trying to be vin diesel” attempts to cross flooded road in storm

In more news about driver's with trucks Briefly News wrote about a clip of the driver trying to cross the road despite the obstruction.

The clip shows the bakkie racing towards the flooded road, and just seconds later gets taken out by the raging waters.

They captioned the video:

“A stupid Xhosa from Mdantsane trying to be Vin Diesel during the storm. #casspernyovest Zodwa Mac G #backtoschool Zandile Mafe Valentine's Day Dali Mpofu Lindiwe.”

People react to the head-shaking situation While it is a no-brainer that the driver took a silly chance, some were still concerned as to whether they were okay.

Others flooded the comment section with sarcastic statements, questioning what the bakkie driver was thinking.

Source: Briefly News