A lucky motorist narrowly escaped an attempted hijacking in the suburbs of Paarl in the Western Cape

A 14-second video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and users just can't stop gawking at the temerity of the criminals

In the viral clip the driver of a white bakkie is accosted by a two men while driving up a street but adrenalin kicked in and the driver sped off

A man amazingly escaped an attempted hijacking. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter and Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A video of an attempted hijacking has gone viral and peeps can’t believe how brazen criminals are these days.

A tracker company shared a hair-raising escape by a motorist who was seconds away from being hijacked.

In the 14-second video that received 8.3k views on Twitter a white bakkie without a canopy can be seen driving up the street before two men go to the driver’s side of the vehicle and try to force the owner out.

Luckily the man had nerves of steel and accelerated hard and screeched off, mounting a curb in the process while leaving g the would-be hijackers in the dust.

Twitter users were quick to respond to @VehicleTrackerz viral post who captioned the pic:

"Attempted hijacking: Paarl WC. Nsfas."

@CalcioDiAngolo reacted:

“Look like it was jumping at the start.”

@kgeremolla said:

“He slammed the one jacket against a concrete bollard.”

@molokomabotja said:

“1400, of all the cars, Modemo...”

@ThembarifumoS said:

“He was too shocked yooooo.”

@TunesBlvsted said:

“I mean you knocked the nigga off, why you still got yo pedal to the floor? Sked asf ain't it.”

@itiswarisis reacted:

“He was panicking.”

@sipesipe reacted:

“These guys are smarter than we think. So they pick up a target car for a specific operation they will do on that day. Just when we think they are targeting these specific cars then boom one day you will hear they took a bus or a truck.”

@MphoIbrahim wrote:

“He could have just let them take, now he crushed on another person's car for nothing.”

@NAZEEM_G8 wrote:

“Fastest car in South Africa always does what it does best getting away.”

Source: Briefly News