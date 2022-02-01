Founder of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana took to social media to share his shock at how heavy a McLaren supercar is on petrol

Sehoana had asked to take SA rapper Cassper Nyovest's R4.5 million vehicle for a spin last week

He poured R150 petrol into the car, which didn’t get him very far, and expressed his regret in having bought the ride in the first place

Founder of Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana left Saffas in stitches after sharing his latest adventure in SA rapper’s Cassper Nyovest’s R4.5 million McLaren over the weekend.

Entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana returned Cassper Nyovest's McLaren after he realised how heavy it was on fuel. Image: @LekauSehoana / Twitter

Lekau shared how he put in petrol worth R150 in the mechanical beast and didn’t get really far. He humorously expressed his regret in having taken the ride in the first place, admitting that it consumes too much fuel for his pocket.

He posted photos and captioned the hilarious tweet:

“I put R150 petrol, it moved from 35km to 90km and dropped to 40km... As you can see, I took it back. This thing chows petrol yho.”

The footwear owner had previously reportedly wrecked the McLaren over the weekend. Briefly News said the businessman's reply to the rapper on social media suggested that something bad had happened to the car after he took it for a spin and later posted a snap in a taxi. Thankfully for Nyovest, it all turned out to be light-hearted banter.

Seriously, Lekau?

Online users could not help but laugh in disbelief at how the luxury sports car expedition came to an end. Many peeps questioned why he thought R150 would be enough for a car with such a powerful engine. Check out some of their comments on tweet below:

@hustlers_relate commented:

“I guess your red Ferrari that you will taking back with you doesn’t chow petrol.”

@Shimza01 wrote:

“R150 Lekau.”

@SizweMashaba33 reacted:

“R150 on a V8.”

@lindamnkhonto wrote:

“Lol CEO yonke puts R150 petrol kwi McLaren aiboo Lekau this is not iPolo guy.”

@Africa665 said:

I think you’re the one who actually enjoyed this car more than the owners. We need a show where you’ll be our Jeremy Clarkson fam.”

@007questbond replied:

“It has a tremendous appetite - but unlike alcohol with limitless selection of cheap or expensive drinks - there is only one grade of petrol 95 unleaded. Imagine if it were thirsty for Chivas or Blue Label and when you insult its appetite with R150 when it wants R1 500 refill.”

@Vusi0071 responded:

“You put R150 petrol on a whole Maclaren @LekauSehoana? Cheapskate on steroids.”

@HloniSnak said:

“I really like you're relationship with Cassper, I really wash I can be there also I own a clothing brand, I have a dream of also opening my clothing store.”

Cassper Nyovest asks his parents to bless his R4.5m McLaren amid online negativity

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is tired of people who are hating on his new McLaren. The rapper took to social media to fend off all the negativity targeted at the R4.5 million whip.

The star shared that he asked his parents to bless his flashy ride. Cassper Nyovest posted a clip on Twitter where his rents were viewing the posh whip. The Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"Never forget where you come from. Nna ke ngwana wa St John. My prayer warriors come to bless my brand New McLaren. Plus boloi bo baya malangeni. Aneva le Loke!!! Highly favoured and highly protected!!! Ke Ngwana wa Modimo nna!!!"

