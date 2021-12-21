Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to fend off negativity targeted at his new R4.5 million McLaren

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared a clip of his parents when they came to bless his posh ride

The rapper has been getting some hate from his naysayers who don't believe that the star owns the flashy whip

Cassper Nyovest is tired of people who are hating on his new McLaren. The rapper took to social media to fend off all the negativity targeted at the R4.5 million whip.

The star shared that he asked his parents to bless his flashy ride. Cassper Nyovest posted a clip on Twitter where his rents were viewing the posh whip. The Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"Never forget where you come from. Nna ke ngwana wa St John. My prayer warriors come to bless my brand New McLaren. Plus boloi bo baya malangeni. Aneva le Loke!!! Highly favored and Highly protected!!! Ke Ngwana wa Modimo nna!!!"

Peeps took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the hate the star has been getting lately since he showed off the car.

@bhubesiHD wrote:

"Why the hell would he call his parents to come bless a car that's not his, people just need to rest jo."

@DesignKolour said:

"Cassper reminds me of Kanye West telling people he will be a Billionaire, no one believed him. Look at him now!"

@LEO_TheUncle commented:

"I'm inspired Billiato one day is one day."

@Mace_cema2 wrote:

"Man you made a hit song Siyathandana, selling sneakers, now selling a bottle. You've a great a year for any hip hop artist in S.A. McLaren is nothing to your achievements, you deserve to trend bcoz you had the best year Mufasa."

@Aria45340741 said:

"Too much... To the point where it's a torture to his haters."

@MonarengSecret added:

"Wait!! Someone tag Nota!!"

Cassper Nyovest sets record straight on R4.5m McLaren

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest clapped back at Nota Baloyi’s claims that he doesn’t own his new McLaren. The media personality communicated his speculations in an episode of his podcast and the multi-millionaire rapper isn’t impressed.

The Summer Love hitmaker made it clear that he doesn’t appreciate rumours regarding his hard-earned money. Mufasa took to Twitter to explain that he has plenty of it to blow, citing disbelief over his success as the motive for people’s lies about him.

Cassper Nyovest even listed the pricey items he owns and has bought as gifts and questioned whether he’d be accused of having them sponsored too. He then concluded that the lies were a result of his unbelievable success.

