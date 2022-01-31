Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana reportedly wrecked Cassper Nyovest's R4.5 million McLaren over the weekend

The businessman's reply to the rapper on social media suggested that something bad had happened to the car after he took it for a spin

Mzansi peeps also assumed that Lekau crashed Mufasa's ride after he asked Mzansi for tips on how to spin the McLaren like a Gusheshe

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana took Cassper Nyovest's McLaren for a spin over the weekend and it seemingly ended in tears. Lekau's response to Mufasa had many peeps assuming that he had wrecked the posh ride.

Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana allegedly wrecked Cassper Nyovest’s R4.5m McLaren. Image: @lekausehoana

Source: Instagram

After sharing a snap of himself driving the lux whip on social media, Lekau then asked tweeps for advice on how to spin the R4.5 million car like a Gusheshe. Cass saw the tweet and quickly asked Lekau where he was.

A while later, Lekau, who signed a whopping R100 million deal with Mufasa last year, then shared a snap taken by someone in the back seat of a minibus taxi, according to ZAlebs. Lekau Sehoana captioned his post:

"Eish @casspernyovest I'm on my way to you. We'll talk when I get there."

Lekau's response to the Siyathandana hitmaker sent many fans into a frenzy. Peeps assumed that the businessman wrecked the rapper's ride.

@Tembelaniwewe said:

"You're even seated in the back seat."

@Maipelo_3 wrote:

"Haibo I don't believe this, don't play with us please."

@Thato_Pru commented:

"Modimo what happend, how did you end up mo taxing? Yohhhhh weeee."

@FlowPhoenix1 wrote:

"@casspernyovest is about to put his training to good use."

@Goodman_Bar said:

"At least you're still alive."

@Erny_Simbine added:

"Yohhh, please don't break his heart, he loves that car."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

