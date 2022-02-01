Social media personality Daniel Marven posted a funny video of a man’s peculiar deejaying skills

The clip, which has over 18 700 views, was shared on Twitter and serves as an example of what to expect when one hires a cheap DJ

Online users could not help but laugh at the video with some saying the DJ deserves an ‘A’ for effort

Web influencer Daniel Marven is back with another funny video and this time it is of a DJ who has a rather peculiar deejaying method and interesting dance moves.

South African online users were left amused when Daniel Marven posted a video of an enthusiastic DJ. Image: @danielmarven / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video was shared on Twitter recently and sees a man wearing earphones dancing in an exaggerated manner as he fiddles with the turntable buttons and knobs. Daniel posted the video as an example of the what to expect when one hires a DJ with lower rates as opposed to an ‘expensive’ one.

His fellow online followers couldn’t help but poke fun at the post as well as made fun of the man’s dance moves.

@T_sweetSA said:

“But the effort is on point.”

@Acculate_Ramz

“What do you expect when a DJ rocks up ka di earphone tsa E250.”

@Thabang_350 asked:

“Why is he fighting?”

@_KatlegoSemusa reacted:

“There's a lot going on here.”

@ritchardie asked:

“Why couldn't just play YouTube mixes...”

@SericNgcobo commented:

“Just reminded me of my mechanic… that’s all… he must be fixing something on that deck.”

@Teddy05410448 said:

“You can clearly see by those earphones.”

Talented DJ shares mix of songs turning 20 in 2022

Briefly News previously reported on turntablist Ryan the DJ has hit South Africans with a blast from the past. A clip posted by Ryan revealed a range of songs that will be turning 20 this year.

The clip shows the local DJ standing in front of his mixer as he surprised Mzansi with songs such as Nelly and Kelly Rowland's hit Dilemma, Ashanti's Foolish, P Diddy's I Need a Girl, Ludacris' hit Move B*tch, Fat Joe's What's Luv, Brandy's What About Us and Eve's Gangsta Lovin'.

The 2017 Redbull 3Style SA champ shared the video with his over 26 000 followers who brought all kinds of vibes to the replies section under his viral post.

Source: Briefly News