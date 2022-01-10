DJ and turntablist Ryan the DJ took social media users back to the early 2000s with a clip of songs turning 20 this year

Nelly and Kelly Rowlands hit Dilemma , P Diddy's I Need a Girl and Fat Joe's What's Luv are just a few songs that had Mzansi vibing

The former Redbull 3Style SA champ posted the video on Twitter and Saffas could not get enough of it

Turntablist Ryan the DJ has hit South Africans with a blast from the past. A clip posted by Ryan revealed a range of songs that will be turning 20 this year.

The clip shows the local DJ standing in front of his mixer as he surprised Mzansi with songs such as Nelly and Kelly Rowlands hit Dilemma, Ashanti's Foolish, P Diddy's I Need a Girl, Ludacris' hit Move B*tch, Fat Joe's What's Luv, Brandy's What About Us and Eve's Gangsta Lovin'.

Ryan the DJ took us back in time with a few hit songs that are turning 20 in 2022. Image: @RyanTheDJ

Source: Twitter

The 2017 Redbull 3Style SA champ shared the video with his over 26 000 followers who brought all kinds of vibes to the replies section under his viral post.

Locals are loving the vibes put out by Ryan the DJ

@sisaBanks shared:

"Yoh, kanti how old am I?"

@KingCh3bo wrote:

"Those days when we had no adulting stress just vibes... Those were the days."

@Khaya_t responded with:

"Yeses, this is brilliant."

@frozendelicates replied with:

"Damn, I feel so old looking at these songs being 20 years ago."

@kulzid tweeted:

"This makes us look very old but dope mix right there."

@Hardeshinaisma1 added:

"Time flies like a thief in the night..."

"Shakira was found shaking": New dance craze #UmlandoChallenge takes Mzansi by storm

In other viral news, Briefly News previously reported that the #UmlandoChallenge is taking Mzansi by storm. The dance challenge features peeps shaking their hips side-to-side and up and down. Locals are busting their moves out to Toss' amaPiano hit uMlando.

#UmlandoChallenge is trending on Twitter where ladies and gents alike are showing off their dance skills. People are performing the unique dance move in random areas with strangers surrounding them.

The funny challenge allows for Saffas to display their fancy hip work which includes suggestive gyrating.

Source: Briefly News