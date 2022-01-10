Toss' uMlando has gone viral online after peeps created the #UmlandoChallenge where they show off their Shakira-like hip movements

The challenge has Saffas from all over the Rainbow Nation shaking what their mamas gave them in various places

Clips of netizens dancing are quickly filling the Twitter timeline up as the challenge helps South Africans start the new year with a bang

The #UmlandoChallenge is taking Mzansi by storm. The dance challenge features peeps shaking their hips side-to-side and up and down. Locals are busting their moves out to Toss' amaPiano hit uMlando.

#UmlandoChallenge is trending on Twitter where ladies and gents alike are showing off their dance skills. People are performing the unique dance move in random areas with strangers surrounding them.

The funny challenge allows for Saffas to display their fancy hip work which includes suggestive gyrating.

The #UmlandoChallenge is helping Saffas start 2022 in a unique way. Image: @PrinceKuhley, @thabisoo_m and @indabakabani

Source: Twitter

Briefly News compiled a few of the top trending #UmlandoChallenge clips and some reactions

@Irvinpooe said:

"I’m gonna do this challenge."

@Hi_ImBunz responded with:

"I was in the Chicken Licken drive-thru watching this, wish I took a video."

@ForchLesa shared:

"Noh, you nailed it babe! This was so fun to watch."

@FPLSwazi tweeted:

"I was hoping mans would pull out Ultramel here and start spilling."

@Deekay1233 commented:

"Shakira was found shaking."

@thornton_amir tweeted:

"Hello, my handsome brother Happy New Year to you. I love your dancing. Very nice."

@PYSUZ_ZA thinks:

"Must be so awkward being the camera guy in these typa situations."

@DieksTshabalala shared:

"You put in so much."

@prudear added:

"Challenge closed. We have found the winner here."

