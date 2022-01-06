AKA's Pricey Gift to Himself: Rapper Buys New Sparkling Grills Worth R75k

Popular rapper AKA has spoiled himself with a pricey gift which reportedly cost him a whopping R75 000

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media recently to flex his diamond-encrusted set of icy grills

Social media users hilariously suggested that he should have saved up the R75 000 so he could also buy himself a McLaren

AKA has reportedly blessed himself with a brand new set of sparkling grills. The icy grills cost the rapper a whopping R75 000.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to show off the diamond encrusted set of fake teeth, reports TshisaLIVE. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also posted a video and pic of the lavish spoil on Twitter.

Peeps reacted hilariously to the post with some even suggesting that AKA should have saved the money to buy himself a new McLaren just like his arch-rival, Cassper Nyovest.

@Yogae11332246 said:

"We want a McLaren to balance the equation."

@big_nip11 wrote:

"Probably not real diamonds."

@Moloi_Herman1 commented:

"Waiting for Nota (Baloyi) to say they are not his."

@JuniorProtus said:

"The most useless piece of nothing, ever."

@CarterMakaz added:

"Please save that money, we need a McLaren to equalise some sh*t."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his McLaren and Bentley while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics. Mufasa captioned his Instagram post:

"We don't run the streets, we own them!"

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. Instagram user thibela_mahlahlo commented:

"If you're not inspired you have a serious problem."

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from, it's about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

