A video of a little girl at a preschool graduation party left many people on social media scratching their heads

The girl was dolled up for the school event and had on eyelash extensions and fake long nails and

Mzansi people were amazed by the clip, and one TikTokker called her the youngest slay queen ever

A little girl dolled up at her preschool graduation party.

Source: UGC

Parents have different styles of raising their little ones, some are strict, and others are more relaxed with what's permitted in their homes.

A TikTok video posted by @baatsebawinnie of a little girl caused a stir online. In the clip, the girl is shown with a full set of artificial nails and eyelashes at her preschool graduation party.

Mzansi jumped into the comments to share their mixed opinions about seeing the young girl beautified like a grown-up.

Many people were appalled by the mother and schools for allowing the girl to attend the ceremony like that. However, after seeing how nonchalant and bored everyone seemed at the event, the rest had a good chuckle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@MmagoShimane post:

"The youngest slay queen ever.Nihlukumezelani izingane kodwa."

@smangaliso99 said:

"The principal of the crèche should have not allowed such nonsense.Di babymama dina le stress."

@rhandzulebese wrote:

"She's handling those eyelashes better than me."

@promise681 mentioned:

"And you can see she is used to those lashes and nails."

@katlegomothibedi0 posted:

"She is even tired, she spent all night doing nails and eye lashes."

@palinyc added:

"When you want to prove to the baby daddy that you can take care of the child."

@steph_ng3 asked:

"Where is the mother re molome as a country?"

@lindymbhele shared:

"Lol, my daughter is exactly like this, and she is only 7. Mommy, thank you for making your daughter happy."

