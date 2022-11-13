A group of toddlers celebrated graduating from preschool with a bang in their formal suits and gowns

The happy kids performed their choreographed dance and loudly counted their steps in front of teachers and parents

The cute TikTok video tugged at people's heartstrings, with some saying that it's the most video they've ever seen

A group of preschoolers danced at their graduation party. Image: @nonjabulohmbaligontsi/TikTok

Source: UGC

It's graduation season, and many parents are preparing their children for primary school next year and saying their goodbyes to creche.

This transition could be scary for most children, but a special group of toddlers happily bid farewell to their preschool and did it with style.

The adorable children were dressed formally, like miniature brides and grooms, and embodied the Mzansi flair of performing dance steps at weddings.

The lovely video posted by @nonjabulohmbaligontsi had people virtually cheering the kids on, and lovely comments were written. Mansi congratulated the little stars and said they were the country's future lawyers and doctors.

The TikTok video has been online for a day and has close to 800K views.

Watch the video below:

@teengamla wrote:

"Full video, please. This is so beautiful. I love how the lady tried putting them in a straight line, but the step kept going.❤️"

@iamkaytea asked:

"Why do teachers always interrupt the dance, let the babies be."

@sanele.philiswa tweeted:

"The most beautiful video I've ever seen."

@nunuza03 commented:

"Put a smile on my face on such a miserable day."

@cookingwithzanele mentioned:

"Preschool teachers deserve a special corner in heaven."

@amantlerakgase posted:

"This is cute. May our God bless those teachers."

@ziwe22mafaku said:

"This is beautiful."

@mbash421 added:

"This is making me so happy. Halala to graduates, our future doctors and teachers."

