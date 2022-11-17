A young lady left social media users inspired after taking her son out and sharing the cute moment on Twitter

Mzansi has since headed to the lady's comments section and reacted to the cute pictures she shared.

One Twitter user who fell in love with the photos said: "Cutest tweet I've seen this week. You're blessed, honestly."

Mother and son adorable moments. Image: @oratile_nkwane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mother and son show off their special bonding session. A proud mom, @oratilwe_nkwane, took to Twitter and shared cute snaps of her and her baby boy's outing with a captioning, "his view VS my view."

Her tweet left many people in their feels and admiring the pair. People also could not help but notice the baby boy's pose, and they have since taken to the comments section to react.

Many said the adorable baby posed like he was the one that was going to pay the bill, while others could not believe that he was the one that took mommy's perfect picture.

Here are a few reactions. @_ministerofhope wrote:

"I’m definitely posing like this lil king on my next “her view” "

@Bucie48388412 said:

"Your view is a real breadwinner. He's looking @the waiter like "bring that bill I'm ready."

@_najthehuman:

"Cutest tweet I've seen this week you're blessed honestly."

"Is he the one who took your picture? ❤️" @Reamolebohaaa asked.

"It’s a sign that you must take him to the beach ️ " @XekiHlongwane wrote.

