An aspiring rapper decided to show his skills while out with his mum and she was in complete awe of her baby boy

In a now-viral video, the aspiring musician ordered food for his mother by breaking out into a hip-hop song

Netizens reacted to the clip and gave their thoughts about the talent that the man in the video displayed

One heartwarming clip of a mother and son caused quite the buzz. The man was spending quality time with his mum showed that he has quite a talent.

A proud mother was beaming as her son decided to wrap their food order at McDonald's.

When it came time for them to get food together he used it as an opportunity to make his mum proud. Online users were also in awe of the young man.

Mom proudly listens to son rap McDonald's order

A video shared on Twitter by shows a young boy rapping out the McDonald's order for himself and his mom. Quality time between a mother and her child turned into a special moment as she beamed in pride when her child started showing off his freestyle abilities.

"Let me get two big macs, two apple pies and a side of fries..."

Watch the full video below to hear his complete order:

Mzansi is always ready to rave over aspiring young rappers. This time, Netizens reacted by complimenting both the man and his mother. Most remarked at how happy the mum seemed to hear her child do what he does best. The video was clearly a heartwarming sight.

@QamokuhleS commented:

"That nod from umama was the most beautiful thing I felt as I watched."

@Latslord1 commented:

"Beautiful. She was like you got this."

@ndaloSA commented:

"This video ayiphelelanga, when u maOleydi nods, I felt it."

@BoyGenius_T commented:

"Mothers should live forever. The support system we all need."

@Lep_Nox commented:

"I need to see the whole video."

@bravo_lepota commented:

"Smile sa Ma."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"In the meantime, the queue is long."

@darkskindarkie commented:

"Baby fever comes in mysterious ways I tell you."

@Ladyziyanda commented:

"Her nodding and beautiful smile."

"Like dad like son": Lil Wayne's son Dwayne Carter III spits fire bars in video

Briefly News previously reported that legendary rapper Lil Wayne has strong competition in his family. The rapper's 14-year-old son and namesake, Dwayne Carter III, showed off his rap skills in a rap verse.

Weezy is regarded as the godfather of the Hip-hop genre; hence it comes as no surprise that his son is following in his footsteps, but he has big shoes to fill.

Responding to a short clip shared on Twitter by @DailyLoud, social media users had different things to say. Some said the boy was talented like his father, while others did not feel the songs' explicit lyrics.

Source: Briefly News