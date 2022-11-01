Lil Wayne's teenage son Dwayne Carter III has shown that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree with his unmatched rap game

The 14-year-old upcoming star impressed social media users with his voice and relatable lyrics

Dwayne Carter III is not the only one following in his legendary father's footsteps; Reginae Carter also caused a stir when her video went viral

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne has strong competition in his family. The rapper's 14-year-old son and namesake, Dwayne Carter III, showed off his rap skills in a rap verse.

Lil Wayne’s teenage son, Dwayne Carter III, wowed social media users with his rap game. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Weezy is regarded as the godfather of the Hip-hop genre; hence it comes as no surprise that his son is following in his footsteps, but he has big shoes to fill.

Responding to a short clip shared on Twitter by @DailyLoud, social media users had different things to say. Some said the boy was talented like his father, while others did not feel the songs' explicit lyrics.

@Boomerang0908 said:

"Little fella rapping about taking somebody’s girl, shouldn’t he be rapping about Fortnite or Roblox?"

@SoxOld wrote:

"Not to compare but just as an example of how talented Wayne was. Wayne recorded Get It How You Live at age 14, and released it shortly after turning 15. Sold over 100k in first wk at age 16. Go DJ recorded at 18."

@ElbowPuncher added:

"14-year-old rapping about going brazy, taking someone's girl, and designer stuff. Like father like son"

@stillwvvy noted:

"Nah cuz for 14 he doing good to have a flow like that. He keep going he’ll be as legendary as his father."

Dwayne Carter III is not the only one following in his father's footsteps. According to Rap-Up, Reginae Carter caused a buzz when she dropped some bars as part of a digital cypher for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Kanye West gets into fight with another parent at his son’s soccer match, video goes viral: “Sad figure”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Kanye West is going through the most. The superstar's life has been turned upside down following his anti-Semitic comments.

Just recently, the US rapper lost his billionaire status after his business partners cut ties with him, and he's now fighting with other parents.

A video of Kanye West arguing with a woman at his son Saint's soccer game has gone viral online. During the exchange of words, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker decided to walk away before the situation became nasty. Pop Crave captioned the video it shared on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News