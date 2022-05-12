A Pretoria woman demanded the court bump up her soon to be ex-husband’s financial contributions

She was not happy with the R1 756 092 he was paying towards her legal fees and asked that he contribute an additional R935 000 to allow her to prepare for the divorce trial

She also made more financial demands of him to which she said he could easily afford and the court granted only a part of her claim

Divorce processes are messy and a Pretoria woman’s financial demands from her estranged husband have left South Africans gobsmacked.

This is after she expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that her soon-to-be ex-husband contributed only R1 756 092 towards her legal fees in their pending divorce action.

She has therefore turned to the court and demanded that he contribute an additional R935 000 to allow her to prepare for the divorce trial. The couple’s divorce action has been pending since 2014.

IOL reported that she wanted the Western Cape High Court to order her husband to pay R40 000 towards an expert witness she would call to testify on her behalf and for him, over and above the legal fees he has footed, to pay her counsel R56 000 a day for each day of the trial.

It was also reported that the wife felt her expenses far exceeded the R71 000 maintenance her husband was paying her and therefore wanted the amount increased to R125 000 a month, pending the finalisation of their divorce.

Over and above her demands she also expressed that she needed money for her monthly beauty care, to take care of her mother, miscellaneous expenses, loan repayments as well as the family car - Ferrari Alonso 599.

IOL also reported that while the husband did not dispute that he had the financial means to pay for all she demanded, he said he was paying her nearly R205 000 a month if all his other contributions towards her and the children were taken into account.

The husband said he had paid his wife R71 000 a month for the past seven years, apart from all the other financial contributions he had made previously. He also said he didn’t know what his wife spent all the money on.

The court turned down part of her claim and it felt that she had not justified the additional maintenance she wanted. It did, however, order the husband to make further contributions to her legal fees, so the trial could resume.

Mzansi netizens had a lot to say about the pricey demands on Facebook. Check out some of the comments below:

Clementine Khothatso reacted:

“And yet you see people getting married every weekend.”

Spencer Bruce Courtis replied:

“This husband must be an ANC connected.”

Tsitsi Gwanzura Mushaike said:

“R93 000 a month for miscellaneous stuff, how rich is this man who coughs up R200 000 a month for maintenance, this woman must also get a job, she can’t just take, take and they’re wasting money on lawyers.”

Thanyani Mathelemusa commented:

“This woman is blackmailing the guy in hindsight. She knows and holds a well-guarded dark secret against this guy.”

