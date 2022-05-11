A businessman has been ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to pay more than R70 000 a month in child maintenance

This is after he had initially offered to pay R2 000 monthly for his minor child as he undergoes the legal process of divorce from his wife

Court evidence revealed that the man has several income streams and has an abusive personality

South Africans are up in arms following reports of a wealthy man who has been ordered by the Johannesburg high court to pay more than R70 000 a month in child maintenance for his minor child after he had offered to pay a measly R2 000 a month until his divorce to his wife was finalised.

Child maintenance in South Africa is an issue of legal interest. The law recognises that kids who are below 18 years must get support from their biological parents, who may be married or not, separated, or have gone through a divorce.

Failing to care for minors is punishable by law, Briefly News reported.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother, who filed the court action in December, asked that she be awarded primary residence of their minor child, a contribution to her legal costs and other relief.

Her husband, who responded to her application a day before the court hearing, argued that he already contributed “R2 000 per month for the child’s meals”.

It was also reported that the pair married in the late 90s and had two children. The court papers detail how the woman allegedly suffered a long history of abuse, intimidation and violence at the hands of her husband, who allegedly has a controlling personality.

TimesLIVE also reported that evidence revealed that the father has several income streams. He earns R40 000 from his employer, he is a spiritual guide — which is described as a lucrative practice — earns additional income working with stockbrokers, owns a working farm in Egypt, and receives rental income from property he lets out there.

Stunned Saffas flocked to the Facebook post about the couple’s marital problems and shared their two cents on the matter.

Adel Phetoane replied:

“The man is wealthy, they say he owns farms in Egypt, owns properties he rents, has R25 million in the bank, not to mention cars, and other small businesses he owns, now he wants to give his ex-wife R2 000 for maintenance. Well done to the court."

Monama Malose commented:

“Sad day for our justice. Men will always be at the receiving hand of harsh sentences. You might even find that he got her a sena selo and made her what she is today. Unfortunately as a man, blames always falls back on you. I suggest he take this to appeal and get a real lawyer.”

Simpson Maanda said:

“We are warning men against getting married every day, but he went on and got married. Let him pay.”

Ncobi SA wrote:

“People with a poverty mindset, there are people who take home bo ma R300-R500k per month, money you and I cannot imagine. Obviously, this man is not a security guard or teacher. There are schools where school fees are more than R10k per month, just because your child goes to a no fees paying school, you think raising a child is cheap. Judges are mostly men and a lot of factors were taken into consideration before this order was made.”

