A South African woman identified as Motla got an interesting conversation about divorcees started on social media

She recently posted a tweet asking why women tend to thrive after getting divorced and moving on alone

Scores of Saffas responded to the burning question with their own views on the positive outcomes of terminated marriages

Divorce is a touchy subject for some and one sure to spark some interesting opinions. A woman named Motla (@Motla_M) posed a thought-provoking question online about why a terminated marriage is in the best interest of so many women.

A woman got peeps talking when she posed a question about divorce. Image: @Motla_M/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter she asked:

“Most women thrive after divorce. Why is that?”

The responses were opinionated and many as Saffas gathered in the comments to share their answers to the burning question. While some made reference to divorce settlements favouring women, others said it is because women get a new lease on life after divorce.

Check out some of the comments on the tweet:

@LeratoN_ responded:

“Because divorce benefits them more than men. While men are basically starting over, women are working on body goals and getting back on the streets, no child maintenance, while he's losing half, she's gaining half.”

@NtshengulanaK said:

“Because they were caregivers to their husbands and sometimes their children if they had any. After the divorce, they have plenty of time for themselves.”

@Mgulukudu__ replied:

“Because y'all come with nothing, then leave with half an empire. Wouldn't you thrive nawe?”

@paulamosopa1 commented:

“I think it's because they now find their true self. They no longer need approval. They don't live to please anyone but themselves. Others even discover that they have curves which they never realised they had while married.”

@lmt_mazibuko wrote:

“I personally think it's because women value marriage more than men before they ever get married. Then realise that marriage is not everything they thought it was. So after the divorce, they will only then start to appreciate the single life they once thought was a bad thing.”

Source: Briefly News