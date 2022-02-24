Minnie Dlamini has finally broken her silence following the announcement of her divorce to American TV producer Quinton Jones a couple of days ago

The stunner has shared a selfie and a post reacting to Riky Rick's passing on her official Instagram account but she's not ready to hear anything from Mzansi

The media personality has turned off her comments section on the photo-sharing app which is a clear indication that she doesn't want any nasty comments about her failed marriage

Minnie Dlamini is back on social media. However, the stunner is not ready to hear what Mzansi has to say to her following her divorce announcement.

Minnie Dlamini is back on social media after she announced her divorce a few weeks back.

Source: Instagram

The media personality and her ex-hubby Quinton Jones shared with Mzansi that their short marriage is over via a statement a few days back. After the announcement, Minnie took a short break from social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 22 February, Minnie blessed Mzansi with her beauty with a fire selfie. She face beat was on fleek and her wig game was on point.

It seems she's not ready to discuss her affairs with her 4.5 million followers. Her comments section on the app are still turned off. The stunner also took to the same platform to react to Riky Rick's sudden passing. She described him as the coolest cat in the game.

Itumeleng Khune trends amid Minnie Dlamini's divorce news

In related news, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune trended high amid Minnie Dlamini's surprising divorce. The stunner and the goalkeeper dated before she got hitched to her now ex-hubby, Quinton Jones.

The Kaizer Chiefs player got dragged into Minnie's affairs after she and Quinton announced their divorce on Tuesday, 16 February. Khune and the TV host broke up in 2014.

Peeps took to social media to Twitter to roast Minnie Dlamini for dumping their fave when she revealed her marriage has ended. Some peeps hilariously shared that Itumeleng Khune lost form when the stunner broke his heart. @MlamlaPrincess said:

"Yhoo, on the other side Khune is happy with his marriage."

