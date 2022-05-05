A teenage primary school boy has been arrested after he murdered a fellow pupil in the Free State province

The 15-year-old allegedly went home to fetch a knife instead of calling his parents to the school as he was instructed

South Africans have shared their concerns about the murder and have stated that two lives have now been lost

FREE STATE - A primary school student, aged 15, has been arrested for stabbing a fellow school pupil to death in the Free State province. The pupil from Zama Primary School is now expected to make a court appearance at a local Magistrate's court.

It has been alleged that the killer had been bullying the deceased pupil for quite sometime before the stabbing incident.

A physical altercation on Wednesday, 4 May prompted the school principal to send the 15-year-old home to fetch his parents, however, he returned to the school premises with a knife, according to SABC News.

Sergeant Peter Kareli, the South African Police Service Spokesperson says the alleged killer is currently being kept in police custody and a murder investigation has ensued.

Kareli says the police were called onto the scene and members of the police found out that community members helped catch the primary school pupil after he made a run for it.

A teacher acted quickly and transport the 15-year-old victim to get medical help, with the knife still in his chest. However, upon arrival, the school learner was declared deceased.

“On his way [the teacher] met with emergency services who unfortunately declared the 15-year-old dead before he could reach the hospital," said Kareli.

According to a statement issued by SAPS, the incident took place at around 14:20pm.

South Africans baffled by the murder committed by a primary school student#

On the SAPS facebook page, South Africans shared their thoughts about the henious murder that happened at the primary school.Some parents shared that they fear for their children's safety.

Here's what they had to say:

Ntombela Senzangakhona said:

"Corporal punishment must come back discipline is very important this broke my heart"

Sylvia Vorster Vezasie Vezasie said:

"I have a 19 year old in high school and every day I pray for my son to come home safely because I know what goes on in these schools and the enormous pressure that the teachers are under to control these kids without discipline is absolute hell. They can do and say what they like to teachers and other pupils and there's not a thing you can do because of stupid laws like this."

Lebo Nyanga said:

"Painful loss for both families. No parents should bury their kids that young and no parents want their kids to be murderers."

Whitney Millicent said:

"Instead of the school calling the parents themselves to come to school and get their child they just send him home??? WTH"

Lebohang Patrick Moloi said:

"Good job SAPS. Please ensure that you build a strong case. Courts may let him off the hook, that's why the family should also go to good traditional healers to get justice for him. Two futures ruined."

2 Grade 10 pupils dead in murder suicide at Gauteng school on the 1st day of school

Briefly News previously reported that a tragic shooting on the first day of the 2022 school year led to the lives of two people being lost.

A grade 10 pupil, aged 16, shot and killed a fellow classmate on Wednesday, 12 January. The incident took place at Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton in Johannesburg.

After killing his classmate, the shooter then turned the gun on himself, reports News24. It is believed there was tension between the pupils during school hours which may the reason for the murder and suicide.

