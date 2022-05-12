A medical school student might not be continuing with his studies after it was found that his matric results were falsified

According to the Hawks, the 29-year-old man, who is now in his fourth year of study, faked his pass marks in 2010

Some South Africans are more concerned about whether he was successful in his studies and think his false matric results should not be an issue

DURBAN - A 29-year-old medical school student is set to make an appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly falsifying his matric results to earn himself a spot in medical school.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo says the fraudulent act allegedly took place in 2010 in Umbilo, Durban.

A fourth-year medical school student is in trouble for applying with matric results that were falsified. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks to gain admission at the university in 2010," said Mhlongo.

The alleged fraud was only discovered while the man was in his fourth year of study. He was then reported to the Umbilo police, where a case of fraud was opened After investigations, the man was arrested, according to TimesLIVE.

The Hawks took over the matter from the police after the investigation was provisionally withdrawn. The man is expected to make his court appearance before 31 May.

South Africans weigh in on the medical student with fraudulent matric credentials

On social media, some South Africans are questioning why the Durban man with falsified matric credentials has been taken in if he was able to progress in medical school.

@Labrusc66937562 said:

"If he managed to finish his studies I think it was a way of God showing up on a young man, our paths are not the same, what is important is the destination, not how he got there. Leave him, please. Regardless he passed his studies."

@VuyiFebruarie said:

"If he is successfully studying and getting promoted why the fuss?"

@vutomiii said:

"Question is, did he do well in med school?"

