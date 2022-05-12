Dumisani Makhaye High School students bravely protected their school after a man allegedly tried to steal electric cables from the premises

The man had to be rescued from the angry mob by police and was later taken for medical treatment at a hospital nearby

The actions of the brazen school learners were commended by the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal and some South Africans on social media

DURBAN - A group of angry high school pupils from Dumisani Makhaye High School in Chatsworth, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal attacked a man whom they believed to be a copper cable thief on Wednesday.

Police had to rescue the man after pupils beat him up in frustration when he attempted to steal electric cables from the school.

Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the police spokesperson, says upon arrival on the scene, the police found the students assaulting the man, believed to be in his 30s. He was then rushed to hospital by police, according to SABC News.

"The police then dispersed the crowd, which was violent. They managed to rescue [him] and he was taken to a hospital near the area for medical attention,” said Ngcobo.

Department of Education commends learners for protecting their school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu gave props to the pupils and community members who ensured that their school was not vandalised by "hooligans". He stated that their actions will help the police make a fast arrest.

Mshengu added that it was regrettable that the actions of the alleged thief disrupted the pupil's learning time but encourages the community and students to be the first line of defence to protect school infrastructure, according to TimesLIVE.

"We have always encouraged communities to be the first defence of schools against criminals, hence we commend these learners for standing up to protect the school,” said Mshengu.

The school which is considered to be a state-of-the-art facility was recently built by the Department of Education for the Welbedacht community.

South Africans weigh in on the pupils' brave act

Some South Africans on social media were not happy with MEC Mshengu for commending the school kids in their assault on the alleged copper cable thief, while others also encouraged the pupils for protecting their school.

Here are some comments:

@MargaretLedwab1 said:

"Our youth are doing jobs that are supposed to do by ministers and police who got salaries for nothing. Keep up the good work."

@Makajunior said:

"One thing about KZNers, is they got balls of steel. Always."

@quesquecestca said:

" ’Police dispersed a violent crowd’, MEC commended the pupils... OK."

@Sgoloza007 said:

"One thing about Zulu men is they understand the importance of violence when necessary."

