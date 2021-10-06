South Africans are completely shocked that Parliament was breached and criminals were able to steal copper cables

Sources say criminals have been stealing copper wires and pipes from the bathrooms in some of the buildings

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure had been renovating those buildings and says they are not aware of any thievery

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are in disbelief following the news that criminals have been stealing from one of South Africa's national key points.

Criminals have been stealing copper cables from the bathrooms in Parliament situated in Cape Town.

South Africans were shocked following the news that parliament was robbed of copper cables. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, sources inside parliament have stated that even taps and copper pipes from the toilets have been stolen. The sources have also stated that the theft could have been done by people who are allowed to access parliament as they are no signs of a break-in.

Moloto Mothapo, the spokesperson for parliament who states that they are aware of the reports about the theft at parliament, specifically the Marks building and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mothapo, however, says allegations that there was theft in the Marks building are false. He stated that the toilet that is said to have been stripped of copper pipes was actually removed entirely because it was no longer of use.

Although he did confirm that the allegations of theft were reported when the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure took over the building for renovations.

The department's spokesperson Thamsanqa Mchunu states that when the buildings were handed back to parliament they were fully functional and he had no knowledge about the theft of copper cables and pipes, according to SowetanLIVE.

@Dudu07281042 said:

"Everything gets stolen in SA. Copper cables recently conctrete fence check all those conctrete fences they stolen see Avalon cemetery the fence is gone.they are cutting down Gum trees to sell as fire wood soon we won't have trees."

@Djleepo said:

"That place is a high security area guarded SAPS, so how does the thieving of copper happen?"

@bombay_m said:

"Useless Police Minister: SA Parliament is a National key point. Copper Thieves: Hold my beer …"

@lyndkl said:

"Is it surprising? Some of the biggest thieves are in Parliament!"

@bubezi25feb1952 said:

"South Africa has become a criminal state under the ANC GOVERNMENT. CRIMINALS HAVE MORE RIGHT THAN LAW ABIDING CITIZENS."

@enetob said:

"So let's ask where were the securities if copper cables were stolen in a national key point this country is a banana republic."

Snapped: Smart campus thief recorded in the act on CCTV cameras

Briefly News previously reported that a notorious campus thief who has been terrorizing students at GIMPA and GH Media School has been recorded on CCTV cameras that showed all his moves.

In a footage shared on the YouTube channel of GI-Technologies who installed the cameras, the gentleman was seen live carrying out his operations in broad daylight.

Before he started the operation, he, first of all, took a scan around the area to make sure there were no threats and everything was conducive for him.

Source: Briefly.co.za