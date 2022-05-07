Mandela’s Grandson, Mbuso, Released on Bail Warned About the Company He Keeps

Mbuso Mandela has been bailed out by his brother Ndaba Mandela after he was arrested and charged with possessing drugs and an unlicensed firearm

The grandson of Nelson Mandela has been warned about the company he keeps and his brother hopes this latest brush with the law will scare him straight

Social media users were not convinced that the company he keeps was the only reason that he ended up on the wrong side of the law

Musa Mandela, the grandson of South Africa's first democratically elected president has fallen foul of the law.

He was arrested by the police at his apartment in Morningside and is facing counts of possessing drugs and an unlicensed firearm.

Ndaba Mandela bailed his brother out and warned him about the company he keeps:

"Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him for years now to watch the company he keeps... Can't do time for other people's k*k! Hope the penny really dropped this time."

Social media users took to Ndaba's post and shared their thoughts about Mbuso's predicament

@African_Spring:

"He will never take responsibility for his actions as long as you keep making excuses for him and blaming others...but what do I know, my grandfather's face is not on any Money and am too broke to bail anyone out."

@MaS1banda:

"What if, and hear me out here, he is the company he keeps…?"

@KaraboKbmags:

"Bailing him out is not enough. Your brother needs way more. He is trapped in this circle. But do what you may with the information. He needs to acknowledge this himself. You can't keep bailing him out. Next year same time same place"

